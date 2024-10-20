Verdes Rotary to host golf outing

The Rotary Club of the Verdes is hosting Rio Verde’s 2024 Veterans Golf Outing on Thursday, Nov. 21, to thank those who served or are serving in the military.

All area veterans and active-duty military are invited to sign up.

Monday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day, there will be a reverse raffle fundraiser to raise funds for the Veterans Golf Outing and other projects of the Rotary Club of the Verdes.

The raffle will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Club Sundance Room. There will be 150 tickets sold at $100 each. People may buy as many tickets as they like or split the cost of tickets with others.

Enjoy free appetizers, iced tea and lemonade. Wine, beer and cocktails will be available for purchase.

The raffle prize monies to be paid out include first prize - $3,000 to the final ticket drawn. Second prize – for seven $100 winners to the 25th, 50th, 75th, 100th, 125th tickets drawn and two draws after the first place winner is awarded.

The winners or their proxies must be present to win. Contact Scott Doerfler, 708-302-1677 or scott754.rotary@gmail.com with any questions.

Following the Nov. 21 Veterans Golf Outing, a special ceremony will be held to retire old and worn American flags through the time-honored tradition of respectful burning. In addition to this solemn flag tribute, homage will be paid to deceased veterans who served our nation and its flag.

Verde residents are invited to set aside any American flags they wish to be honorably retired. Additionally, put together a list of deceased veterans to be recognized during this ceremony.

Anyone with questions or seeking more information may call Jim Walt at 831-818-2306 or email jim@thewaltfamily.com