    Fountain Hills' Paul's Ace Hardware transports pavers to the Fort

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gWwF1_0wCKDUy800

    Paul’s Ace Hardware recently aided in the transportation of several pallets of pavers from the Fountain Hills Community Garden to the ‘Hman ‘shawa Early Childhood Development Center School in Fort McDowell for its school garden.

    After the Community Garden made space for the construction of the incoming International Dark Sky Discovery Center, several pallets of used pavers were left over.

    Over the summer, it was determined that the ‘Hman ‘shawa Early Childhood Development Center School was in need of pavers for the children’s garden, a return favor of sorts since Fort McDowell donated funds to the Community Garden for the construction of its new Garden Pavilion.

    After several weeks of searching for transportation for the pavers, Paul’s Ace Hardware stepped forward and offered its transportation services.

    The pavers will provide a safe walkway for the school’s garden, making it both handicap and wheelchair accessible, according to a press release.

    Thanks were given to Scott Foster and the Paul’s Ace Hardware Store for initiating the request; Julie Buchkowski at the corporate office for organizing the pick-up; and Luis Valenzuela Sr., driver and forklift operator.

