    River of Time to host Indigenous Food and Culture Day in Fountain Hills

    2 days ago

    The River of Time Museum & Exploration Center is partnering with the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation to present Indigenous Food and Culture Day, Saturday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the River of Time.

    The event launches National Native American Heritage Month by bringing awareness to the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation and other regional indigenous tribes.

    It also kicks off the River of Time’s new pop-up exhibit, “Roots & Remedies, Native Plants as Food & Medicine,” highlighting the diverse uses of Arizona native desert plants as sources of food and medicine.

    The day-long celebration will include artists and craftspeople from the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation, vendors from various AZ indigenous tribes and food preparation demonstrations featuring native desert plants.

    In addition to tribal representatives from the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation, vendors will include Navajo Mike’s authentic Navajo-made products, lifestyle and food blogger Alana Yazzie (@thefancynavajo), Blue Corn Custom Designs, a small Indigenous-owned business shipping Indigenous home goods and Native Grounds Coffee, a Native American owned coffee company from the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.

    The event is open to the public and admission is free.

    For more information, visit riveroftime.center or call 480-837-2612.

