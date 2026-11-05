Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Maricopa County

MCSO K-9 teams win multiple awards at K-9 trials

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gnktu_1Go4vJL100

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office K-9 teams earned several awards at the ALECA Desert Dog K-9 Trials. In Tactical Obedience, K-9 Kai / Deputy Russell took 1st place, K-9 Loco / Deputy Samarripa took 2nd place, and K-9 Junior / Deputy Duran took 3rd place. K-9 Dune / Detention Deputy Jambor placed 3rd in Handler Protection, K-9 Max / Detention Deputy Rice placed 3rd in Narcotics Detection, and MCSO also received 3rd place for Overall Patrol Agency.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments