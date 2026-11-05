MCSO K-9 teams win multiple awards at K-9 trials

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office K-9 teams earned several awards at the ALECA Desert Dog K-9 Trials. In Tactical Obedience, K-9 Kai / Deputy Russell took 1st place, K-9 Loco / Deputy Samarripa took 2nd place, and K-9 Junior / Deputy Duran took 3rd place. K-9 Dune / Detention Deputy Jambor placed 3rd in Handler Protection, K-9 Max / Detention Deputy Rice placed 3rd in Narcotics Detection, and MCSO also received 3rd place for Overall Patrol Agency.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Maricopa County Sheriff's Office