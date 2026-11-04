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🐱 Playful Fountain Hills Cats Ready for Adoption Today
Fountain Hills has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are with Fearless Kitty Rescue and can be met by setting up a simple meet-and-greet.
Haystack
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: Fearless Kitty Rescue
- Location: Fountain Hills, AZ
- Contact: (480) 837-7777
Haystack is a young tuxedo boy who came to Fearless Kitty Rescue from the Humane Society of Yuma in September. To meet him, the rescue asks that you fill out a consultation form and schedule a meet-and-greet through their website under the “Adopt” → “Adoption Information” section.
👉 Meet Haystack and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Meadow II
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: Fearless Kitty Rescue
- Location: Fountain Hills, AZ
- Contact: (480) 837-7777
Meadow II is a sweet tuxedo girl, also transferred from the Humane Society of Yuma in September. Just like her buddy Haystack, you’ll need to complete a consultation form on the Fearless Kitty Rescue website and set up a meet-and-greet under “Adopt” → “Adoption Information.”
👉 Meet Meadow II and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Koa II
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown or Chocolate (mostly)
- Shelter: Fearless Kitty Rescue
- Location: Fountain Hills, AZ
- Contact: (480) 837-7777
Koa II is an adult brown/chocolate Domestic Shorthair looking for a new start. To visit him, Fearless Kitty Rescue asks that you complete their online consultation form and arrange a meet-and-greet through the “Adopt” → “Adoption Information” page on their website.
👉 Meet Koa II and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Fountain Hills, AZ, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Call Fearless Kitty Rescue at (480) 837-7777 or visit their website through the links above to start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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