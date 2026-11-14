💰 Higher electric bill ECA charges explained for Fountain

If your recent City of Fountain electric bill shows a higher Energy Cost Adjustment (ECA), here’s why.

The ECA is a pass-through charge that covers the difference between what the City pays its wholesale provider for electricity and the City’s base retail rate. It’s “trued up” every month and can be a charge or a credit, depending on market prices.

Earlier this year, the wholesale provider under-billed transmission costs (the cost to move power from plants to local substations). When they corrected the mistake, Fountain was billed a lump-sum catch-up amount.

To avoid a huge spike on one bill, the City spread this catch-up over several months, increasing ECA rates for October ($0.038), November ($0.043), and December.

Starting with bills that cover December usage (January 2027 statements), those under-billing adjustments will end, so you should see the ECA rate go down, though it will still vary with market prices.

Questions about your bill? Contact Customer Service at (719) 322-2010 or CustomerService@fountaincolorado.org.