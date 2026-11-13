Fountain’s customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want part-time hours or a full-time career path. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Safeway

Safeway Location: Fountain, CO

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the fuel station running smoothly while helping customers with quick, friendly service. This role is active and hands-on, with cleaning, stocking, safety checks, and lots of customer interaction, plus weekly pay, flexible schedules, and store discounts.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: 6890 Mesa Ridge Pkwy, Fountain, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Take phone orders, work the counter, and help keep the store running during busy pizza rushes. Training is provided, hours are flexible, and there’s room to grow into management if you want a long-term path.

Employer: Camping World

Location: Fountain, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated $45,000–$60,000+ total annual compensation (base + commission), uncapped commissions

Work with RV customers to match them with the right products, schedule installs, and handle walk-throughs. This is a great fit if you like sales, camping/RVs, and want commission potential plus benefits like PTO, 401(k), and health coverage.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles tend to pop up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.