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🛒 Fountain, CO Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Fountain’s customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want part-time hours or a full-time career path. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.
Fuel Station Attendant – Safeway
- Employer: Safeway
- Location: Fountain, CO
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Keep the fuel station running smoothly while helping customers with quick, friendly service. This role is active and hands-on, with cleaning, stocking, safety checks, and lots of customer interaction, plus weekly pay, flexible schedules, and store discounts.
Customer Service Rep – Domino’s (Mesa Ridge Pkwy)
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: 6890 Mesa Ridge Pkwy, Fountain, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Take phone orders, work the counter, and help keep the store running during busy pizza rushes. Training is provided, hours are flexible, and there’s room to grow into management if you want a long-term path.
Product Specialist Advisor – Camping World
- Employer: Camping World
- Location: Fountain, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Estimated $45,000–$60,000+ total annual compensation (base + commission), uncapped commissions
Work with RV customers to match them with the right products, schedule installs, and handle walk-throughs. This is a great fit if you like sales, camping/RVs, and want commission potential plus benefits like PTO, 401(k), and health coverage.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles tend to pop up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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