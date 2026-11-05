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🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Fountain, CO
Fountain’s hiring scene is busy right now, especially for people who like helping customers and staying active on the job.
Here are several solid Customer Service & Retail roles in Fountain, Colorado worth a look:
Member Service Representative (Full-Time) – Fountain
- Employer: Navy Federal Credit Union
- Location: Fountain, CO (6830 Mesa Ridge Parkway)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help members open accounts, handle loans, and solve everyday banking questions while you learn the ropes of financial services. This is a good fit if you like building trust with people, working with money carefully, and want long-term growth in a well-known credit union.
Collision Estimator
- Employer: Crash Champions
- Location: Fountain, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65,000–$142,755/year (includes sales incentives)
Work with customers and insurance partners to write repair estimates and guide each car through the body shop process. Great if you’re detail-oriented, like a fast-paced shop environment, and want strong earning potential plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and more.
Guest Service Specialist | $15.50–$17.50/Hour + Tips
- Employer: Mister Car Wash
- Location: Fountain, CO
- Type: Likely full-time/part-time hourly (varied shifts)
- Pay: $15.50–$17.50/hour + tips
Be the friendly face at the car wash—greet customers, sell memberships, and help keep cars clean and shiny. This role is great if you enjoy being outdoors, staying active, working with a fun team, and want perks like same-day pay, PTO from day one, and benefits.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.