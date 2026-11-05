🏥 Fountain, CO Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Fountain’s healthcare scene is growing, with new roles for both seasoned clinicians and hands-on caregivers. Here are several solid options if you want to stay local and keep helping patients.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Anders Group, LLC Location: Fountain, CO

Type: Internship / Travel, 13-week contract , 40 hrs/week , 8-hour shifts

Internship / , , 8-hour shifts Pay: $2,052 per week (plus tax-free stipend TBD)

This is a travel PT role with a Joint Commission–accredited agency that offers day-one health insurance, 401(k), CEU reimbursement, and travel perks. Good fit if you want strong pay, benefits, and the flexibility of contract work while staying in Colorado.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Vibra Travels Location: Fountain, CO

Type: Full-time (travel or local)

(travel or local) Pay: Competitive hourly rate plus tax-free stipend (if eligible)

Work with one recruiter from start to finish, with no mid-contract pay cuts, referral bonuses (up to $1,000 per referral), and license reimbursement for new states. Great if you like variety in assignments but want to stay with one company long term.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Fountain, CO

Type: Full-time

Provide daily care for seniors in assisted living and memory care—bathing, dressing, mobility, and safety monitoring. Ideal if you have a current CNA license and want a role where you can build real relationships with residents and be part of a close care team.

Employer: Action Behavior Centers – ABA Therapy for Autism

Location: 6161 Timber Rail Point, Fountain, CO 80817

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday 8am–5pm , optional Saturdays

, Monday–Friday , optional Saturdays Pay: $20.25–$28/hour (based on education & ABA experience)

Work one-on-one with kids (18 months–8 years) using play-based ABA therapy. This role offers guaranteed full-time hours, raises every 6 months, 10 holidays, 10 PTO days, 2 flex days, and health insurance covered at 90%, plus paid RBT certification and clear paths into leadership and BCBA roles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—healthcare employers often have similar roles opening up all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.