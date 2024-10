Dover students and Arts Commission team up to counter graffiti

DOVER — Residents can soon expect to see a mural on the city-owned traffic control box at the intersection of Locust and Silver streets to mitigate a "hotspot" of graffiti.

"This is a traffic control box that is perennially smeared with graffiti, and so it's our effort to kind of go out and cover these hotspots for graffiti with art to discourage any other graffiti," said Cliff Blake, vice chair of the Dover Arts Commission .

The mural will depict a historical scene of the annual Apple Harvest Day in Dover, and will be painted by students of Dover High School's National Art Honor Society, a new chapter this year to focus on community service art projects, according to Holly Wendorf, an art teacher involved in the project.

Collaboration between Dover High School and Arts Commission

This is the first time the Dover Arts Commission has partnered with Dover High School on an art installation. Wendorf reached out to the Arts Commission to inquire about projects the commission was working on, and ways for her students to get involved.

Blake said the city-owned traffic control box, which is relatively large in size, approximately 4 by 5.5 feet, has been on the commission's list for a while.

The Dover Arts Commission set aside $300 for project supplies. Blake said the students hope to get out painting as soon as possible, before winter. The City Council approved the painting of the traffic control box with a unanimous vote at their Wednesday night meeting.

Mural design to be Dover-centric

The chosen mural design is by Jane Schintzius. "The piece features apple designs highlighting Dover’s Apple Harvest Day along with an outline of (New Hampshire) and a pin on Dover’s location. In the next coming weeks, we plan to gather our supplies and start painting the box! We will continue to work on and create box ideas to bring to commission meetings in hopes of painting more around the city," Wendorf stated in an email.

Blake said the Arts Commission is very happy about getting the project approved by City Council. "It's going to give us a resource to do projects like this."

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Dover students and Arts Commission team up to counter graffiti