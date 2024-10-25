Dover Youth 2 Youth zombies promote Drug Take Back Day

DOVER — "If you think zombies are quite a sight, your medicine cabinets are a really big fright," zombie face-painted kids from Dover Youth 2 Youth and Dover Teen Center chanted on the steps of City Hall Wednesday afternoon.

The "Zombie demonstration" is annual event held by Dover Youth 2 Youth to raise awareness for the Dover Police Department's prescription Drug Take-Back Day , to be held Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the police department. The event encourages the public to discard unwanted prescription drugs, free of charge and anonymously, to prevent drug abuse.

Who is Dover Youth 2 Youth?

Dover Youth 2 Youth is an anti-drug youth activist group overseen by the Dover Police Department and supported by Wentworth-Douglass Hospital. The program is open to Dover students grades 6-12, with a mission to "act as a youth empowerment program where students have the opportunity to take an active role in drug-prevention initiatives," their websites states .

Participants of the youth group shared why people should engage in the take back Saturday.

"This event is important because medicine in home cabinets are commonly stolen, misused and abused. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Surveys show that one in 10 New Hampshire high school students have used a prescription drug that was not prescribed to them in their life," said Abzal Baizhumanov.

Further, when medication is flushed down the toilet, it can contaminate water sources, said Baizhumanov.

"'Over half of all teens report that prescription drugs are easy or very easy to get,' according to Dover Coalition for Youth coordinator Vicki Harris. "Seventy percent of the teens said that they have multiple sources for drugs, including friends and family. When their source exists in their own home, easy access can be a gateway to addiction."

"This Take Back Day is being held to allow community members to dispose of their medications and remove the source of temptation from their home," said Emma Hanson.

Zombie demonstration has grown participation in take-back day

Dana Mitchell, formerly of the Dover Police Department and involved with Dover Youth 2 Youth, said the annual zombie demonstration tripled the turnout at Drug Take Back Day.

The zombie event was started 14 years ago, a year after the Drug Enforcement Administration's national Drug Take Back Day was adopted 15 years ago in Dover.

Mitchell said because the event is held the last Saturday of October, it seemed natural to merge it with a Halloween theme to catch people's attention.

Since the take back day's inception, two tons of drugs have been collected in Dover alone, according to Dover Youth 2 Youth.

More collection sites in Dover offered

If people are unable to attend the Drug Take Back Day Saturday and would like to purge unwanted or unused medications, drop boxes are available in the area, a drop box in the lobby of Wentworth-Douglass Hospital and at Dover's CVS pharmacy.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Dover Youth 2 Youth zombies promote Drug Take Back Day