ROCHESTER — The popular seafood restaurant Pepper's Landing located at The Ridge shopping plaza will close its doors on Sunday, Oct. 27, according to announcement by the business.

In a post on its Facebook page, the management announced they were sorry to announce the closure,

Owner Ian Miller said the Rochester location opened in June 2020.

"We have three other Pepper's Landing locations, in Brunswick, Maine, Old Town, Maine, and Ogunquit, Maine," said Miller. "We also own and operate the Cape Neddick Lobster Pound, Sea Salt Lobster Restaurant in Saco, Maine, and the New England House in Wells, Maine."

Miller stated all of the other locations will remain open and are strong performing restaurants.

"We are currently do not have any other new locations on the horizon," Miller said.

All gift cards and loyalty points can be used at the other locations.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Pepper's Landing restaurant at The Ridge in Rochester to close