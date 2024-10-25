Dover puts brakes on Willand Warming Center contract amid calls for 'compassion'

DOVER — The Dover City Council received strong criticism Wednesday night from members of the public who are upset about plans for the Willand Warming Center to no longer offer beds to the homeless population this winter.

"We were attacked for almost two hours," Mayor Bob Carrier said. Many speakers were affiliated with social service agencies, and there was also condemnation from residents.

The City Council responded by declining to approve East Coast Evolution Leadership of Manchester as the operator for winter 2024-25, voting 8-1 to table a decision on the contract.

The Willand Warming Center is located in Somersworth and owned by the city of Dover. It is a collaborative effort of Dover, Somersworth, Rochester and the Strafford County Commission. The center operates from Nov. 15 through the end of March overnight during extreme cold and severe storms.

East Coast Evolution Leadership was chosen to run the center this winter after a request for proposals was put out by the Tri-City mayors and the county.

Many residents and leaders in all three Tri-City communities have been up in arms this week after Melanie Haney, a principal of ECEL, told Foster's Daily Democrat the group's interpretation of a warming center does not include providing beds. She added there will be a few beds, for medical needs.

"We are here to keep you alive for the night," she said. "People can, of course, lay their heads on the tables and rest."

The policy would be a big change for the Willand Warming Center, which has provided beds for overnight clients since it opened in 2018. The local cities and county previously announced plans to cap the number of occupants to 50 people per night, though 100 or more people have been there on some nights in the past. Plans to send people to other shelters have been questioned, given other shelters don't serve the same populations and also are often full.

Community forum planned Monday catches some city leaders by surprise and is then 'postponed'

ECEL leaders responded Wednesday to the negative community reaction by scheduling a public forum for the evening of Monday, Oct. 28 at the Willand Warming Center, hoping to introduce themselves and have a "community conversation."

Until Thursday morning, when Foster's published a story about the upcoming community forum, leaders in Dover, Rochester and Somersworth did not know about it. Strafford County Commission Chair George Maglaras said he worked with ECEL to schedule it.

The plan changed early Thursday evening and the meeting is no longer scheduled.

"At this point we have decided to postpone that meeting," Maglaras said. "There are still some details that need to be worked out. I can tell you there will be beds at the Willand Center."

"It would have been nice to know before we read it in the news," said Dover City Manager Michael Joyal. "There has been a lot of criticism, and we are really trying to do the best we can. Not all the details have been worked out."

Joyal said there is a distinction between a warming center, which Willand is, and a shelter, which it is not.

"But there are facilities there, including the beds, and they will be used," Joyal said. "The new operators are capable and are comfortable working with this population, and I feel confident they will rise to the occasion and meet the needs here."

Carrier said he, too, was not told in advance about the forum. And since Dover owns the building, he wondered how ECEL leaders planned to get inside without keys and without a signed contract.

"We spoke with George Maglaras before creating and sharing it, though it's an ECEL event. It's specifically for us wanting to introduce ourselves, as outsiders, and take time to speak with the people who are most concerned or interested in being involved," Haney said Thursday.

Somersworth Mayor Matt Gerding, reached on Thursday, said he learned about the community forum when he read the Foster's story.

On Monday night, the Somersworth City Council approved moving forward with ECEL, but councilor Crystal Paradis-Catanzaro said they were not informed ECEL planned to run the center without offering beds to most clients.

Rochester's City Council is expected to vote on ECEL at a special meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Dover mayor adamant beds must be provided at Willand Warming Center

Carrier said details of the contract have not been finalized, adding he wants to see beds continue to be available to those who use the warming center.

Joyal said the Dover City Council wants more information regarding the expected operation of the emergency warming center, including questions about transportation, availability of beds and how to handle overflow.

The decision by the Dover council to delay approval followed the lengthy public comment session.

"I respect peoples' right to have their say, but I think there is a lot of misinformation out there," Carrier said. "This contract has not been signed, and it will be revisited. I knew about the model they used in Manchester, but here I do not think it will work. We were aware of the beds situation but as far as I am concerned it was never etched in stone, and I will see that the beds stay."

SOS Recovery leader says unhoused people need 'agencies with compassion'

John Burns, executive director of SOS Recovery, which one year served as the Willand Warming Center operator, spoke at the Dover meeting. He said the new policies will discourage the homeless population from going to the center.

"The agencies that should be serving this population are agencies with compassion," he said. "To consider a provider like East Coast Evolution, who is willing to publicly say ... that 'they can rest their heads on tables' is absolutely gross. And I can't believe that the leadership would allow that to move forward."

Several speakers at the Dover council meeting called the idea of not having beds inhumane. They said it takes away the dignity of the unhoused, a particularly vulnerable population.

Carrier said he agrees. He said he cannot imagine that center going through the winter without allowing homeless people a place to not only come in from the cold, but also to get the rest they need.

No one spoke in favor of the changes in policy. Many condemned ECEL and said the Dover should not use the company because its leaders do not understand the area's unhoused population.

Gerding said Monday this will be the last winter for the Willand Warming Center, which is consistent with what Tri-City leaders have been saying. They have said it in the past, too, but reopened the center each winter so far. Gerding said he hopes by 2025-26, there is a better solution.

