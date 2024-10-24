Willand Warming Center leaders invite public to meet after outrage over no-beds policy

(Update: The community forum described in this article has since been postponed indefinitely.)

SOMERSWORTH — Leaders of East Coast Evolution Leadership, responding to strong criticism about their plans to not offer beds at the Willand Warming Center this winter, are inviting members of the public to a community forum.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28 at the center at 30 Willand Drive.

"East Coast Evolution Leadership is passionate about helping communities work better together, and this especially includes taking care of the most vulnerable," said principals Melanie Haney and Jake King, in a prepared statement released Wednesday. "Throughout this winter, we are looking forward to engaging with volunteers, local law enforcement, and community organizations to create a safe and healthy environment for everyone who calls this county home."

Haney said ECEL leaders are seeking to properly introduce themselves to the Tri-City community.

In an earlier interview, Haney said the group's interpretation of a warming center does not include providing beds. She said there will be a few beds, for use when there is a medical need. She said tables and chairs will be provided for the remainder of the clients.

"We are here to keep you alive for the night," she said earlier in the week. "People can, of course, lay their heads on the tables and rest."

Outrage in Tri-City community on behalf of unhoused population

Haney's remarks sparked outrage and a slew of negative reaction from local advocates for the homeless who called the policy "inhumane." The center operates in overnight hours from mid-November to the end of March during extreme cold and severe winter storms, and it is led by Strafford County along with the cities of Dover, Rochester and Somersworth.

John Burns, executive director of SOS Recovery Community Organization, is among those criticizing the new policy.

"We are concerned about the transparency of the entire process," Burns said. "Removing beds is inhumane, it’s barbaric and it shows a lack of respect for basic human rights, dignity and respect of people we serve. Any agency that can freely say they can just put their heads on a table shows the lack of awareness around sleep deprivation, not to mention a complete disregard for the barriers that creates in keeping people alive. It is our belief it puts our most vulnerable at unnecessary risk of poor health outcomes and increases trauma and harm to their mental health at best, at worst it will cause loss of life."

Previous story: Willand Warming Center's no-beds policy blasted and leaders defend it

Burns, and SOS have been involved with the Willand center since the beginning. He said Willand came about out of a grassroots effort that began in 2017 with SOS, the Integrated Delivery Network under Strafford County, and Infinity (formerly Tri-City Coop) responding to record-setting, life-threatening cold.

"We made tremendous progress that resulted in the Tri-City Mayor’s Task Force on Homelessness being launched in 2018," Burns said. "Unfortunately, that task force was disbanded without any public input or stakeholder feedback in 2022. Much to our dismay the plans that would meet long-term goals have been rejected by a majority of the county delegation with the Riverside Rest Home plans."

Burns was referencing a proposal by Strafford County commissioners to build a new county nursing home in Dover and convert the existing Riverside Rest Home into transitional housing for the unhoused population. It was rejected last year by the majority of the county's state representatives.

Another change to the Willand Warming Center for 2024-25 is limiting the capacity to 50 people though there have been upwards of 100 at times in the past.

Strafford County Commission Chair George Maglaras said Monday the 50-capacity number is not set in stone, and leaders are working with other agencies to make sure no one is left out in the cold.

Burns is concerned.

"We question why that was determined and why there was no transparent conversations in planning with other social service agencies and stakeholders on the impact of that," Burns said. "To our knowledge only one agency has been involved in conversations most of the community is not privy to. The Tri-Cities leadership have failed to adequately engage agencies and the individuals this serves. People who are unsheltered deserve a voice that gives them connection, hope and comprehensive services and resources, not a cold chair and a table."

On Tuesday, Somersworth City Councilor Crystal Paradis-Catanzaro said the council was not informed of the no-beds policy before voting to approve East Coast Evolution Leadership running the center. She said she was appalled when she read about it in Foster's Daily Democrat.

"We are hopeful that we can engage in conversation along with other stakeholders around this to have meaningful conversations," Burns said. "I am optimistic this was a short-sighted mistake that our county and municipal leaders will recognize and work with us and others impacted to shift direction. We welcome those conversations and will remain vocal until a more humane approach is made."

Haney said, "Communities are built on conversations."

Mayors Bob Carrier of Dover, Paul Callaghan of Rochester and Matt Gerding of Somersworth did not respond to requests for comment for this story.

