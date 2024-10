Dover Planning Board rejects city councilor's housing project

DOVER — City Councilor Fergus Cullen and his wife Jennifer's proposal to build two duplexes on their 566 Sixth St. property was denied in a 4-3 vote of the Planning Board Tuesday night after many concerns were raised by neighbors.

Caitlin and Rory Wilkie, whose home directly abuts the Cullens' property, have been outspoken opponents of the project since the summer. They claim the proposal would significantly damage the feel of the neighborhood and the value of their property, which sits in Dover's rural residential district.

The Cullens, who were seeking to subdivide one lot into three lots, planned to add the duplexes to an existing single-family home on the property. They asked the Planning Board to grant a Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) for the project. The TDR, if granted, would have permitted the Cullens to build higher density housing than is allowed by city zoning. The developer is then charged a fee, which goes to the city's conservation fund.

Board member Thomas Clark made a motion to deny the request for the TDR, stating "it doesn't comply with the listed criteria in the zoning ordinance." Clark and fellow board members George Deboer, Melina Gambino and Kyle Pimental voted to deny the TDR. Gina Cruikshank, Dennis Shanahan and Ken Mavrogeorge voted in favor of granting it.

"I know we're trying to improve density and therefore affordability of housing, but there also is this R-40 rural district that we're trying to protect," Deboer said. "If we're going to have the mix of housing that we advertise in our master plan, if we're going to have a rural district and we're going to have dense, urban parts of the city, then I think we have to pay attention to that. We can't just start eroding it."

Many neighbors showed up to the meeting to express their opposition to the project. Around 15 letters were emailed to the board, most stating the project is not a good fit for the neighborhood.

Cullen had pitched the project as "attainable housing" that would have been priced below Dover's median price for a home.

Claims of conflict of interest rejected by officials

Fergus Cullen is the City Council's representative on the Planning Board but he recused himself for his proposal. The Wilkies have raised concerns about a conflict of interest, and Cullen has adamantly stated he had done nothing outside the parameters of being an elected official and purchasing the property at auction.

Cruikshank defended Cullen. "I don't think that being an elected official should exclude you from business opportunities," she said.

Shanahan, who sat in for Cullen on the Planning Board Tuesday night, also defended his fellow city councilor.

"I'll simply say I would not be sitting here if there was a conflict of interest, and I don't make that statement based on a shower thought I had earlier today. I sat down with both the city attorney and an independent counsel and discussed the conditions about what this meant and, for what it's worth... I don't see it as a conflict of interest. Is it a public relations and perspective issue? That's up to Councilor Cullen to address," Shanahan said.

