    Dover Holiday Parade returns to spread festive cheer

    By Foster's Daily Democrat,

    2 days ago

    DOVER — The Dover Holiday Parade returns this year, filling the streets with holiday spirit, festive floats, and exciting performances. The parade will be held on Sunday, Dec. 1, beginning at 3 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce and Sixth Street. The parade will follow its usual route, starting at the intersection of Sixth Street and Central Avenue and weaving through downtown Dover, concluding at Cleary Cleaners.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bV3Em_0wINZwH500

    Organized by the Cochecho Friends in partnership with Dover400 Committee, the parade, which has been a hallmark of the holiday season for decades, promises to be bigger and better than ever, featuring a dazzling lineup of vibrant floats, marching bands, dance troupes, and, of course, a special appearance by Santa Claus himself. This year's theme, "Tales from the Nutcracker," will celebrate the classic story and its iconic characters bringing the Nutcracker to life.

    "We’re thrilled to bring back the holiday parade, which has always been such an important part of our city's celebration,” said Lori Nollet of Cochecho Friends. “This is an opportunity for our community to come together and celebrate the joy of the season.”

    Parade organizers announced that Martel Plumbing Heating and Air Conditioning is the parade's first official sponsor.

    “Martel Plumbing has always demonstrated its commitment to community engagement,” Nollet said. “We are grateful for their generous support to help make this year’s event even more spectacular.”

    The parade organizing committee is seeking additional sponsors. Sponsorship packages offer a variety of benefits, including visibility in parade marketing, float placements, and on-route signage.

    For more information on the parade, route details, sponsorships, or how to get involved, visit www.Cochechofriends.com , The Dover Holiday Parade on Facebook or contact Lori Nollet at cochechofriends@gmail.com or 603-767-3776.

    This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Dover Holiday Parade returns to spread festive cheer

