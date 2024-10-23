Dover police to host drug take-back event

DOVER — The Dover Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will host a Drug Take-Back event on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the department, 46 Chestnut St.

The event gives the public an opportunity to prevent prescription drug and opioid abuse and theft by disposing of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. Vape pens and e-cigarette devices (with batteries removed) will also be accepted. The service is free and anonymous.

Dover, like communities across the state, continues to see the impacts of the opioid crisis and youth vaping. In 2023, Dover reported 10 fatal overdoses. The 2023 Youth Risk Behavior Survey shows that over one-third of all Dover High School students have used an electronic vapor product at least once in their lifetime, with nearly 20% reporting current use.

"The annual Drug Take Back events are an opportunity for all community members to practice prevention by minimizing unauthorized access to substances in their home," said Dover Police Chief William Breault. "The disposal and safe storage of medications is an important part of the Dover Police Department's overall substance misuse prevention strategy."

According to the DEA, unused medications flushed down the toilet contaminate the water supply. Unused prescription drugs thrown in the trash can be retrieved and abused or illegally sold. When disposing of medications in the trash, mix them with undesirable items such as coffee grounds or cat litter.

Several anonymous drop boxes are available in the region, including one in the lobby of Wentworth-Douglass Hospital and at the CVS pharmacy in Dover.

The Dover Police Department has partnered with RALI NH to provide free drug disposal bags to the public. The bags can be picked up at the event and are available 24/7 at the police station. They are designed to provide individuals with a safe way to dispose of medications at home throughout the year.

For more information about the take-back event and disposal tips, visit DEA.gov . To learn more about getting involved, contact the Dover Coalition for Youth at 603-516-3279 or visit DoverCoalition.org .

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Dover police to host drug take-back event