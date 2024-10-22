Willand's new operator: No beds for homeless people in warming center

SOMERSWORTH — A new operator for the Willand Warming Center has been selected, and it appears providing beds for the unhoused is not part of the plan.

Rochester City Manager Katie Ambrose said a "'notice of award" for a contract to run the center was issued to East Coast Evolution Leadership of Manchester. The company's bid for the 2024-25 winter season was for $191,875.

"We are excited to get started," said Melanie Haney, one of the principals of ECEL.

Haney said the company will hire local people to augment staff from ECEL to run the Willand Warming Center, which is led by the cities of Dover, Rochester and Somersworth and Strafford County, providing shelter in extreme cold and severe winter storms from Nov. 15 to March 31.

With her co-director, Jake King, ECEL offers a variety of services, including outdoor wilderness training, corporate leadership/team building, and a community leadership center. The company also has experience running homeless shelters.

Warming center without beds

Haney said ECEL's interpretation of a warming center is it does not include beds.

"I don't think anyone wants anybody to die outside," Haney said. "But our interpretation of a warming center, from those we have run, does not include beds."

Haney said the center will have tables and chairs but only a few beds for medical needs.

"That actually gives us some leeway," she said. "I think, in a crisis we could handle up to 80 clients. We are here to keep you alive for the night. People can, of course, lay their heads on the tables and rest."

Somersworth Mayor Matt Gerding confirmed ECEL asked for clarity on whether beds must be provided. He said local leaders were in agreement with ECEL's plan to operate the shelter.

Haney said the use of drugs and alcohol will not be allowed on site. She said that might mean some people choose not to come.

ECEL will enter into a final contract with Strafford County, according to Ambrose. Somersworth's City Council on Monday night approved the agreement. It was previously approved by the Dover City Council, according to Ambrose. She said Rochester's City Council will likely vote at a special meeting Oct. 29 or on Nov. 12 at a regular meeting.

Gerding said Home for Now and other shelters and agencies will help with overflow. He also reiterated 2024-25 will be the last year for the Willand Warming Center, an assertion made by a number of Tri-City leaders.

Haney said ECEL also met with staff from Community Action Partnership of Strafford County, who offered to assist where they can.

"We have posted job offerings," Haney said. "One of our staff will be the on-site manager. We will create (standard operating procedures) work to make the space functional for the needs."

East Coast Evolution Leadership operated the Manchester Day Center, now closed. It is in charge of the Beech Street Shelter in Manchester, a 40-bed full-time operation. Haney said they run a day engagement center, too, offering community fairs to connect homeless clients with services, food, clothing, mental health and legal services.

Karlee's Home Team won't be back for second season at Willand

Only one other bid came in to run the warming center, from Karlee's Home Team, the local 501(c)(3) nonprofit that operated the center last winter after bidding $207,800. Its bid for 2024-25 was $422,449.

A big change is that the mayors and commissioners set the occupancy cap of 50 beds this season in its request for proposals to run the center. Last year, at times, the center housed up to 100 people on certain nights. Karlee's Home Team raised the cost of the bid to accommodate getting people out of the cold when the Willand center is full.

"This was expected," said Amy Malone, one of the co-directors of KHT, after learning it was not selected to run the center. "They are not looking at how damaging this is, the reduction in beds at the Willand without any additional beds anywhere else is harmful, and will continue to add to the issue. If only 50 can get to the Willand, we need to work on where the rest will go. How will they be safe, and how do we still help those left behind again, and not only keep them safe but also help them get stable?"

Melena Lugo, another KHT co-director who helped operate the Willand Warming Center last year, was also critical.

"We have hoped that the Tri-Cities would not make a decision with such dire consequences to so many,: she said. "The decision to limit the Willand Warming Center to just 50 people per night is profoundly disheartening and proposes several life-threatening risks to the already vulnerable unhoused citizens of our county. ... We will continue to urgently call on the cities and the county to reconsider and implement a more humane plan that prioritizes the safety and well-being of all the residents of our county."

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Willand's new operator: No beds for homeless people in warming center