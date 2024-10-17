DOVER – Dover Police Chief William M. Breault announces the following road closures and parking restrictions for the second annual Dover Witches Market.

On Sunday, Oct. 20, Central Avenue will be closed to through traffic from 10 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. between the intersections of Hale and Washington streets. This is a short stretch of Central Avenue between Dover City Hall and the intersection of Washington Street. Temporary traffic detours will be in effect.

Parking restrictions will be posted in the following locations to accommodate the event and prohibit public parking on Sunday, Oct. 20:

Central Avenue from Hale Street to Washington Street.

St. Thomas Street, from Central Avenue to Locust Street.

Belknap parking lot.

The Witches Market is a downtown block party featuring vendors and small businesses specializing in witchcraft, magic, herbalism, spiritual readings, and handmade artisan goods. The free, public event runs from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. The Market will be set up indoors in the City Hall Auditorium and along the closed section of Central Avenue. The Groovy Witch, located at 332 Central Ave., is the host. For information, visit the store or the event website at groovywitch.com/witches-market .

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Dover plans road closures, parking restrictions during Witches Market event