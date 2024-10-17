Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Foster's Daily Democrat

    Dover plans road closures, parking restrictions during Witches Market event

    By Special to Foster's,

    2 days ago

    DOVER – Dover Police Chief William M. Breault announces the following road closures and parking restrictions for the second annual Dover Witches Market.

    On Sunday, Oct. 20, Central Avenue will be closed to through traffic from 10 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. between the intersections of Hale and Washington streets. This is a short stretch of Central Avenue between Dover City Hall and the intersection of Washington Street. Temporary traffic detours will be in effect.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ay8MC_0wAKM04K00

    Parking restrictions will be posted in the following locations to accommodate the event and prohibit public parking on Sunday, Oct. 20:

    • Central Avenue from Hale Street to Washington Street.
    • St. Thomas Street, from Central Avenue to Locust Street.
    • Belknap parking lot.

    The Witches Market is a downtown block party featuring vendors and small businesses specializing in witchcraft, magic, herbalism, spiritual readings, and handmade artisan goods. The free, public event runs from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. The Market will be set up indoors in the City Hall Auditorium and along the closed section of Central Avenue. The Groovy Witch, located at 332 Central Ave., is the host. For information, visit the store or the event website at groovywitch.com/witches-market .

    This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Dover plans road closures, parking restrictions during Witches Market event

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen9 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza26 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA11 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today18 hours ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson10 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria28 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Life-Saving Medication Manufactured in FL Recalled Over Bacterial Contamination
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Residents of migrant gang-occupied Aurora apartments still living in 'squalor,' advocacy group says
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Denver council decides not to buy halfway house for $26.2 million
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz11 days ago
    The Yellow-Vested Trash Inspectors are Back
    Alameda Post10 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy