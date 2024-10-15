Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Foster's Daily Democrat

    Will it be a snow winter in New Hampshire? Here's what the Old Farmer's Almanac says

    By Seth Jacobson, USA TODAY NETWORK - New England,

    2 days ago

    As fall sets it's a tendency to start thinking about what the winter will be like.

    Will it be snowy or will it lack precipitation? Will it be unseasonably warm or will frigid temperatures settle over the area?

    When it comes to New England , the possibilities are endless regarding the weather, and people always want to be prepared for what's coming. While weather is hard to predict, the Old Farmer's Almanac does its best.

    Here's what they are predicting for New Hampshire this year.

    How cold will winter be in New Hampshire and Vermont?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hk1A3_0w7I6J2D00

    The Old Farmer's Almanac states that January is expected to be "4°F above average in the far north" of the Atlantic corridor. They forecast, "the coldest periods will be mid-December and late February."

    Is it going to be a snowy winter in the New Hampshire?

    The amount of snow falls in New Hampshire is predicted to be slightly lower than normal - 1 to 1.5% below average, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac, which added that "the snowiest periods will be in early December, mid-February, and early March."

    The Almanac added that snow will be "most prevalent in the interior and mountainous areas, with sleet and rain more common near the coast."

    Long term predictions from the Almanac include "a coastal storm along the Atlantic Seaboard in the first week of December" and "a few inches of snow from a "fast-moving clipper system" in mid-January."

    Will it be a white Christmas in New Hampshire?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HlH7q_0w7I6J2D00

    In New England, the Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting varying weather, but overall they say conditions will be cool and mild. They say the day of Christmas will be sunny and dry.

    How does the Old Farmer's Almanac make predictions?

    According to its website , the Old Farmer's Almanac makes its predictions by comparing solar activity with weather patterns.

    The almanac says it utilizes multiple academic disciplines for its predictions, including solar science, climatology and meteorology.

    It also says the weather forecast methodology is the modern version of a formula created by the Almanac's founder, Robert B. Thomas, in 1792.

    How accurate are the Old Farmer's Almanac's predictions?

    The Old Farmer's Almanac, which is slightly different than the Farmers' Almanac, claims an 80% accuracy rate on its predictions.

    Melina Khan contributed to this report.

    This article originally appeared on wickedlocal.com: Will it be a snow winter in New Hampshire? Here's what the Old Farmer's Almanac says

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Linda Breen
    1d ago
    I use to.plan all our vacations my the almanac and it was pretty accurate. But not so much in the last few years. But doesn't stop me from buying one every year!
    Theodore Robbins
    1d ago
    Nnm
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Crazy tourists’ are creating a fall foliage frenzy, locals gripe: ‘THIS was dangerous’
    New York Post2 days ago
    Popular Chain That Closed 18 Years Ago Is Coming Back With 10 Locations
    iheart.com7 days ago
    Prince Harry Desperately Looking for Way Out of Meghan Markle Marriage: Exiled Royal Has 'Put Her Happiness Ahead of His Own'
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    Legendary ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Dies After Fall: Mayra Gómez Kemp Was 76
    PopCulture2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Melania Trump reveals how Barron has settled into life at NYU after professors sign critical letter against Donald
    The Independent8 days ago
    News Anchor Fired During Live Show
    iheart.com5 days ago
    The Haddock Chowder At This No-Frills Maine Restaurant Is Out-Of-This-World Delicious
    familydestinationsguide.com3 days ago
    Man left speechless over huge 'lump' pulled out of his forehead in life-changing surgery
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    It's Time for the Largest "Supermoon" of the Year: Don't Miss the Hunter's Moon!
    SunTimes ☀️ Jami Lynn2 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen7 days ago
    The Corned Beef Hash At This Low-Key Diner In Vermont Is Out-Of-This-World Delicious
    familydestinationsguide.com3 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato22 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post14 hours ago
    This 19th-Century Cemetery Is One Of The Strangest And Most Unique Places In Vermont
    familydestinationsguide.com2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Aaron Tyler Butler Wanted by U.S. Marshals Service For Alleged State and Federal Crimes
    fugitive.com5 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile15 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy