Will it be a snow winter in New Hampshire? Here's what the Old Farmer's Almanac says

As fall sets it's a tendency to start thinking about what the winter will be like.

Will it be snowy or will it lack precipitation? Will it be unseasonably warm or will frigid temperatures settle over the area?

When it comes to New England , the possibilities are endless regarding the weather, and people always want to be prepared for what's coming. While weather is hard to predict, the Old Farmer's Almanac does its best.

Here's what they are predicting for New Hampshire this year.

How cold will winter be in New Hampshire and Vermont?

The Old Farmer's Almanac states that January is expected to be "4°F above average in the far north" of the Atlantic corridor. They forecast, "the coldest periods will be mid-December and late February."

Is it going to be a snowy winter in the New Hampshire?

The amount of snow falls in New Hampshire is predicted to be slightly lower than normal - 1 to 1.5% below average, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac, which added that "the snowiest periods will be in early December, mid-February, and early March."

The Almanac added that snow will be "most prevalent in the interior and mountainous areas, with sleet and rain more common near the coast."

Long term predictions from the Almanac include "a coastal storm along the Atlantic Seaboard in the first week of December" and "a few inches of snow from a "fast-moving clipper system" in mid-January."

Will it be a white Christmas in New Hampshire?

In New England, the Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting varying weather, but overall they say conditions will be cool and mild. They say the day of Christmas will be sunny and dry.

How does the Old Farmer's Almanac make predictions?

According to its website , the Old Farmer's Almanac makes its predictions by comparing solar activity with weather patterns.

The almanac says it utilizes multiple academic disciplines for its predictions, including solar science, climatology and meteorology.

It also says the weather forecast methodology is the modern version of a formula created by the Almanac's founder, Robert B. Thomas, in 1792.

How accurate are the Old Farmer's Almanac's predictions?

The Old Farmer's Almanac, which is slightly different than the Farmers' Almanac, claims an 80% accuracy rate on its predictions.

Melina Khan contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on wickedlocal.com: Will it be a snow winter in New Hampshire? Here's what the Old Farmer's Almanac says