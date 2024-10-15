Open in App
    Somersworth begins process of replacing retiring longtime City Manager Bob Belmore

    By Karen Dandurant, Foster's Daily Democrat,

    2 days ago

    SOMERSWORTH — City Manager Bob Belmore is about to begin leading the search to find his own replacement.

    Belmore became Somersworth's city manager in 2005 and plans to retire in 2025.

    Belmore will retire in June of next year. When the city council met Monday, it authorized Belmore to contract with MRI (Municipal Resources Inc.) of Plymouth to begin a search for the Hilltop City's new manager.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wwqeb_0w7HM4d700

    The council authorized Belmore to "sign a comprehensive recruitment contract with MRI for $13,250 and to take any other actions relative to this contract determined to be in the best interest of the City."

    In bringing the resolution to the council, Belmore acted on the recommendation of city's Government Operations Committee who met Sept. 11 with Alan Gould of MRI. Gould went over what they could offer the city in their search for a new city manager.

    At the September meeting, according to their minutes, Gould introduced himself to the committee and told them that MRI has a lengthy list of clients ranging from up to the Canadian Border down to Georgia, noting that they mostly specialize within the New England area. After he went over how MRI will proceed, the committee voted to move the recommendation to the city council for a vote.

    "The MRI contract is up for a vote at the Oct. 21 council meeting," Belmore said. "Advertisements will be placed in January/or early February of 2025."

    This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Somersworth begins process of replacing retiring longtime City Manager Bob Belmore

