2024 election: Dover, Rochester, Somersworth, Durham NH House candidates share views

Voters in Dover, Rochester, Somersworth, Durham and surrounding towns will see many competitive races for New Hampshire House seats in Strafford County districts on their ballots in the 2024 election on Nov. 5.

Foster's Daily Democrat sent questionnaires to each candidate, covering issues such as housing, abortion, gun laws and more. The responding candidates’ answers are linked below. Foster's made a good-faith effort to reach every candidate.

Dover, Durham, Rochester and Somersworth area state rep. matchups

Strafford County District 2 (Milton/Rochester Ward 5 — 3 seats): Republican incumbent Reps. Glenn Bailey, Claudine Burnham , and Michael Granger are challenged by Democrats Larry Brown, Pamela Hubbard and Marilyn Foster.

Strafford County District 4 (Barrington/Strafford — 3 seats): Democratic incumbent Reps. Cassandra Levesque (Barrington) and Heath Howard (Strafford), and Adam Mulholland (Barrington), face Republican incumbent Rep. Len Turcotte (Barrington) as well as former state Rep. Kurt Wuelper (Strafford), and Seamus Casey (Barrington).

Strafford District 5 (Rochester Ward 1 — 1 seat): Republican incumbent Rep. Thomas L. Kacyznski Jr. is challenged by Democrat Patricia Turner.

Strafford District 6 (Rochester Ward 2 — 1 seat): Republican Denise DeDe-Poulin is running against Democrat Kathleen MacLeod .

Strafford District 7 (Rochester Ward 3 — 1 seat): Republican incumbent Rep. Aidan Ankarberg is challenged by Democrat David Herman .

Strafford District 8 (Rochester Ward 4 — 1 seat): Democrat incumbent Rep. Chuck Grassie is challenged by Republican Samuel Farrington .

Strafford District 9 (Rochester Ward 6 — 1 seat): Republican incumbent Rep. Brandon Phinney is challenged by Democrat Amy Malone.

Strafford District 10 (Durham — 4 seats): Democratic incumbents Reps. Loren Selig , Marjorie Smith and Timothy Horrigan , as well as former Rep. Wayne Burton , face Republican Jeffrey Berlin.

Strafford District 11 (Dover Ward 4/ Lee, Madbury — 3 seats): Democratic incumbent Reps. Erik Johnson (Lee), Thomas Southworth (Dover), Janet Wall (Madbury) are challenged by Republicans Joe Bazo (Madbury), Denis Grenier (Dover), and Bill Taylor (Madbury).

Strafford District 12 (Rollinsford, Somersworth wards 1-5 — 4 seats): Democrats Myles England (Rollinsford), Dawn Evans (Somersworth), Wayne Pearson (Rollinsford), and John Joseph Stone (Somersworth) face Republicans Ken Hildon, Will Milus, Padraic O’Hare , and Jonathan Wilson, all of Somersworth.

Strafford District 13 (Dover Ward 6 — 1 seat): Democratic incumbent Rep. Peter Bixby is challenged by Republican Daniel Furman .

Strafford District 14 (Dover Ward 1 — 1 seat): Democratic incumbent Rep. Peter Schmidt is challenged by Republican Elliot Ross Boutin.

Strafford District 15 (Dover Ward 2 — 1 seat): Democrat Alice Wade faces Republican Keith Mistretta .

Strafford District 16 (Dover Ward 3 — 1 seat): Democrat Gary Gilmore faces Republican Diana Day.

Strafford District 17 (Dover Ward 5 — 1 seat): Democrat incumbent Rep. Jessica LaMontagne is challenged by Republican Matthew Albion .

Strafford District 18 (Barrington, Middleton, New Durham and Strafford - 1 seat): Republican incumbent Rep. Michael Harrington of Strafford is challenged by Democrat Kimberly McGlinchey of Strafford.

Strafford District 19 (Rochester wards 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6 — 3 seats): Democratic incumbent Rep. Daniel Fitzpatrick as well as John Larochelle and Melena Lugo face Republican incumbent Rep. Kelley Potenza as well as David Walker and Jenny Wilson in November.

Strafford District 20 (Dover Ward 4, Durham, Lee, Madbury — 1 seat): Democratic incumbent Rep. Allan Howland (Durham) is challenged by Republican Joseph Rowell (Dover).

Strafford District 21 (Dover wards 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6 —3 seats): Democratic incumbent Reps. Luz Bay , and Geoff Smith , as well as Seth Miller , face Republicans Renee Blaisdell , John V. Caggiano and Gary Fratus .

