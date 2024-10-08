Open in App
    • Foster's Daily Democrat

    Rochester''s NH House and Senate candidates to appear in public forum

    By Special to Foster's,

    2 days ago

    ROCHESTER — The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce will host a candidate forum to provide an opportunity for the public to meet and hear from candidates seeking election or re-election for the New Hampshire state Senate District 6 race as well as state representative seats for Rochester districts. This forum will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 31 Wakefield St.

    Candidates for House seats representing Rochester in Ward 1-District 5, Ward 2-District 6, Ward 3-District 7, Ward 4-District 8, Ward 6-District 9, and Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 have been invited to participate and present their positions on state issues and answer questions on various local and state topics. This state representative portion of the program will be followed by a forum for the Senate District 6 race. Candidates in this race have also been invited to present their positions on various state issues as well as answer questions on various topics.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uUauI_0vyPZ5zW00

    Questions for the candidates can be submitted via email, prior to the event, to lring@rochesternh.org. The forum will be moderated by T.J. Jean.

    The candidate forum will be broadcast live, and taped by the Rochester Government Channel to be rebroadcast on Breezeline Cable Channel 26 and Comcast Cable Channel 22 several times prior to Election Day on Nov. 5.

    This forum is open to the public and admission is free.

    This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Rochester''s NH House and Senate candidates to appear in public forum

