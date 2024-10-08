Dover Fire Chief Michael McShane retiring after extended leave

DOVER — Fire Chief Michael McShane is retiring after nearly 20 years of service with Dover's Fire and Rescue, and more than 30 years of experience in fire and emergency medical services.

McShane has been on extended medical and family leave since July and couldn't be immediately reached for comment. City Manager Michael Joyal was asked why McShane is retiring and said only that his reasons are his own.

McShane joined Dover Fire and Rescue in 2005 as a firefighter/ EMT . He was later promoted to a line officer, chief officer, and in 2022 was named fire chief upon the retirement of Paul Haas.

"Throughout his career, Chief McShane has demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to the fire service and the safety of our community," Joyal said in an email. "[He] has actively promoted initiatives to strengthen our fire prevention capabilities both here in Dover and throughout the State of NH. He has served on professional committees representing both our community and the State of NH as a whole in advancing the development of modern fire inspection codes."

Interim Fire Chief Perry Plummer to accept contract extension

Perry Plummer, who was Dover's fire chief from 2002-2011 and served the department for more than 25 years, has filled in for Chief McShane as the interim chief since July.

Dover leaders are planning to extend Plummer's contract at the City Council meeting Wednesday, giving the city time to hire a replacement. Upon the request of Joyal, Plummer has accepted the offer to stay full-time.

"Chief Plummer is exceptionally qualified having successfully served previously as Dover's Fire and Rescue Chief before being selected and serving the entire State of NH successfully in several increasingly responsible public safety positions. These included successive appointments first as Director of Fire Standards and Training, then Director of Homeland Security and concluding his State service as Assistant Commissioner of Safety," Joyal said in an email.

The contract is set to start Nov. 1, according to city records , with an annual base salary of $178,214.

"I have no doubt that with his leadership and the dedication and professionalism of all members of our Fire and Rescue Department that our citizens will continue to be well served," Joyal said in an email.

Previous reporting by Megan Fernandes and Ian Lenahan was used in this report.

