    5 Oyster River High School seniors honored by National Merit Scholarship Program

    By Special to Foster's,

    2 days ago

    DURHAM — Five Oyster River High School seniors have been named commended scholars by the 2025 National Merit Scholar Program.

    Mitchell Keesee, Amelia Rury, Paige Stehle, Hannah Wolfe, and Maggie Zhang are recognized for scoring among the 50,000 highest scorers nationwide on the 2023 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

    Keesee, Rury, Stehle, Wolfe, and Zhang will receive letters of commendation from the National Merit Scholarship Program Corporation and the district.

    “Congratulations to Mitchell, Amelia, Paige, Hannah, and Maggie for being recognized for their hard work and dedication,” said Principal Rebecca Noe. “They have excelled in the classroom and have contributed significantly to the school community. I’m excited to see the great things they will do next.”

    “We are incredibly proud of Mitchell, Amelia, Paige, Hannah, and Maggie for receiving this prestigious honor,” Shaps said. “Their commitment to academic excellence is inspiring and demonstrates their outstanding potential. We hope this recognition helps them as they pursue future opportunities.”

    Since its founding, NMSC has recognized over 3.4 million students and provided some 451,000 scholarships worth over $1.8 billion.

    This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: 5 Oyster River High School seniors honored by National Merit Scholarship Program

    DJThat
    2d ago
    .. Keep up the GREAT work .. 😊
