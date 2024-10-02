Dover to hold voter registration event; city needs election officers

DOVER — The city’s supervisors of the checklist will host a voter registration event on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the auditorium of City Hall, 288 Central Ave.

Supervisors will register new voters, record address changes and make corrections to the voter checklist.

Residents may also register at the city clerk's office at City Hall during regular hours, Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The last date to register before the Nov. 5, election is Monday, Oct. 28. After that date, any voter registration will occur on Election Day at the resident’s designated polling place. The city’s online interactive ward map helps voters determine the voter’s ward and provides its polling location. Voters who have moved from one ward to another in Dover should also update their voter registration.

In New Hampshire, there is no time requirement to live in the state before being allowed to register. Residents may register to vote upon moving into Dover or between city wards. Eligible voters must be at least 18 years old on Election Day, a United States citizen, and domiciled in the Dover ward where they seek to vote. Registering to vote requires proof of identity, age, citizenship, and domicile. This proof can be by presenting documents or signing an affidavit under oath with an election official. Documents that prove identity, age, citizenship, and domicile include a driver's license or non-driver ID from any state that provides proof of identity and age, a birth certificate, a U.S. Passport/Passcard, or a naturalization document that satisfies proof of citizenship.

For more information, contact the city clerk's office at 603-516-6018.

Election officers needed in all Dover wards

Dover seeks election officers to assist at polling places at the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Election workers are needed in all of the city’s six political wards.

Election officers are paid positions working under the direction of the ward moderator who oversees the election process. Duties include aiding voters, maintaining order, opening and closing the polls, and processing the vote counts. The ward moderator will provide any necessary training for election officers who must be at least 18 years old and live in Dover.

Contact the City Clerk’s Office at 603-516-6018 or email City Clerk Jerrica Vansylyvong-Bizier at CityClerk@dover.nh.gov who will forward your information to the moderator in the ward where you reside.

