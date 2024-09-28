Open in App
    • Foster's Daily Democrat

    Slain journalist James Foley honored by U.S. Senate

    By Special to Foster's,

    2 days ago

    WASHINGTON — The life and legacy of late journalist James Wright Foley of Rochester, New Hampshire, has been honored by a bipartisan resolution in the U.S. Senate.

    Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, D-New Hampshire, a senior member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, ranking member on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee put the resolution forward. They sought to honor Foley 10 years after he was murdered by Islamic State terrorists in August 2014. The Senators’ resolution also recognizes the ongoing work of the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation to advocate for the release of Americans taken hostage abroad.

    “Ten years ago, James Foley, a journalist and Granite Stater, was horrifically and senselessly murdered by ISIS terrorists. His death should not overshadow his incredible life, and that’s why I’m glad the Senate passed this bipartisan resolution commemorating his life, legacy and dedication to reporting the truth,” said Shaheen in a prepared statement. “In her son’s honor, Diane Foley established the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation and has carried on his memory by fighting for Americans wrongfully detained or taken hostage abroad. The foundation’s work has helped change how the U.S. government responds to such cases. Thanks to Diane’s leadership and courage, so many Americans have been reunited with their families.”

    “I’m very pleased this resolution remembering James Foley, an American journalist who was murdered by barbaric terrorists ten years ago, unanimously passed the Senate,” said Graham. “This resolution not only honors his life, but keeps us focused on other Americans wrongfully detained or held hostage abroad. Senator Shaheen has been a great leader on this issue, and I appreciate all her hard work to recognize James Foley’s life and legacy.”

    James Foley was an American journalist from New Hampshire who was abducted by ISIS while reporting as a freelance war correspondent during the Syrian Civil War in 2012. Following the confirmation of his death, Diane Foley wrote, "We have never been prouder of our son Jim, he gave his life trying to expose the world to the suffering of the Syrian people." In September 2021, Alexanda Amon Kotey pleaded guilty to four counts of hostage-taking that resulted in the death of Americans as well as other charges for his participation in Jim’s murder as well as the deaths of three other Americans: Steven Sotloff, Peter Kassig and Layla Mueller. On April 14, 2022, El Shafee Elsheikh was found guilty of the same offenses and sentenced to life in prison.

    Earlier this year, Shaheen delivered a keynote address at the foundation’s annual Foley Freedom Awards dinner. In March, Shaheen announced she secured $350,000 to digitize and preserve the archival collection and work of James Foley which will be accessible in person or online.

    This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Slain journalist James Foley honored by U.S. Senate

    Comments / 2
    Marcel Sylvestre
    2d ago
    he should be alive, but the administration didn't do anything.
