Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Foster's Daily Democrat

    Evidence sent to crime lab in death of Rochester man found by road in Berwick, Maine

    By Karen Dandurant, Foster's Daily Democrat,

    2 days ago

    BERWICK, Maine — The investigation continues into the death of a Rochester man found deceased on the side of a road in Berwick.

    Kyle Lang, 26, had been reported missing by his family on Thursday, Aug. 29. He was found by Berwick police on Friday, Aug. 30 after they responded to a call for an unconscious man lying face down in a ditch in the vicinity of 164 Rochester St.

    Berwick police Capt. Jerry Locke said shortly after Lang's body was found a car identified as possibly being connected to the incident had been impounded by police. The car was located in Rochester and impounded by New Hampshire State Police.

    "We executed search warrants this week and collected some items which we sent to the Maine State Police Lab for analysis," said Locke, earlier this week. "We are trying to expedite results where we can, hopefully in 2-3 weeks for some items, but things like toxicology generally take 6-8 weeks."

    Locke said he could not go into specifics, but did say the items collected include fibers, DNA samples and parts of the car.

    Locke said no arrests have been made in connection to Lang's death.

    The incident remains under investigation by Detective Brendan Reil of the Berwick Police Department. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Det. Reil at (207) 698-1136 or email him at b.reil@berwickpd.org

    This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Evidence sent to crime lab in death of Rochester man found by road in Berwick, Maine

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Prol
    2d ago
    Good I'm glad something is being done. This person needs to be identified and charged regardless. "thinking you hit a deer" is not an excuse.
    Guest
    2d ago
    This headline is misleading, sounds like the evidence was found instead of the dead man.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    2 lawmen linked to Maine's deadliest shooting are vying for job as county sheriff
    The Independent7 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida5 days ago
    Old Farmer’s Almanac Winter Forecasts for Boston and Atlantic Corridor: ‘Pay Attention!’
    jackandkitty.com4 days ago
    Hurricane Francine to Impact the Gulf Coast; Heavy Rain, Hurricane Conditions, & Tornadoes
    National Weather Force19 days ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja25 days ago
    'Maine's first skyscraper' to be turned into luxury hotel, speakeasy
    WGME4 days ago
    Massachusetts boy, 5, died weighing just 19 pounds after mother starved him and buried his body in park
    themirror.com3 days ago
    Arrest made after a loaded gun was found in a 6-year-old student’s backpack in Orange County
    Margaret Minnicks6 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile5 hours ago
    New Hampshire Mom Admits to Killing Son, 5, Who Was 'Assaulted, Starved, Isolated, and Neglected': Prosecutors
    lawyerherald.com4 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Troopers seek man accused of spending $1,500 on lost debit card
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post14 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News14 days ago
    Officials ID second Student from Los Osos High School who Sadly Died by Jumping from the Same Bridge
    Pain In The Pass1 day ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Eliza Dushku Reveals She Transitioned From Acting to Revolutionizing Trauma Care in Boston
    Us Weekly3 days ago
    Primanti Brothers denies claim Vance was "banned" from entering
    CBS Pittsburgh1 day ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Former West Point Garrison Commander Col. Anthony Bianch Found Not Guilty
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily12 days ago
    Statewide gun-free zone ban legislation expected for 2025 session
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Opinion – Col Owens: The survival of our times requires that stupid is overcome by smart
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Slain journalist James Foley honored by U.S. Senate
    Foster's Daily Democrat2 days ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view — Summer’s end, poll calls, school shootings, Sept. 11
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    Officers Stop Unmanned Vessel in Volusia County After Three Teens Thrown Overboard
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy