BERWICK, Maine — The investigation continues into the death of a Rochester man found deceased on the side of a road in Berwick.

Kyle Lang, 26, had been reported missing by his family on Thursday, Aug. 29. He was found by Berwick police on Friday, Aug. 30 after they responded to a call for an unconscious man lying face down in a ditch in the vicinity of 164 Rochester St.

Berwick police Capt. Jerry Locke said shortly after Lang's body was found a car identified as possibly being connected to the incident had been impounded by police. The car was located in Rochester and impounded by New Hampshire State Police.

"We executed search warrants this week and collected some items which we sent to the Maine State Police Lab for analysis," said Locke, earlier this week. "We are trying to expedite results where we can, hopefully in 2-3 weeks for some items, but things like toxicology generally take 6-8 weeks."

Locke said he could not go into specifics, but did say the items collected include fibers, DNA samples and parts of the car.

Locke said no arrests have been made in connection to Lang's death.

The incident remains under investigation by Detective Brendan Reil of the Berwick Police Department. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Det. Reil at (207) 698-1136 or email him at b.reil@berwickpd.org

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Evidence sent to crime lab in death of Rochester man found by road in Berwick, Maine