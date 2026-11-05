💰 Foster County delinquent tax sale on Nov. 17, 2026

💰 Foster County delinquent tax sale set for November 17, 2026

Foster County will hold its Delinquent Tax Sale on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 10:00 AM.

The sale will take place at the Foster County Auditor/Treasurer Office.

If you’re interested in properties with unpaid 2026 taxes, you can:

Go to the sale in person on Nov. 17 at 10:00 AM

Review the 2026 Notice that was published in the Foster County Independent (linked from the county’s website) to see the list of properties and details

This matters for anyone who may have delinquent property taxes or anyone looking to purchase tax-delinquent property in Foster County.