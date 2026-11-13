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Foster City
Foster City plans new rules for Eichler homes
8 days ago
The City of Foster City Community Development Department is creating new design standards for Eichler-style homes to make the permit process easier and more clear for homeowners. Residents can review details and follow the project at engagefostercity.org/eichlerodds.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Foster City, CA - Government
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