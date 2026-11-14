📅 Free Senior Bingo – Last One of 2026!

Join Foster City Parks & Recreation and SCAN Health for a fun, free morning of Senior Bingo.

Date: Monday, November 16, 2026

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Location: Lagoon Event Hall A, Foster City Community Center, 650 Shell Boulevard, Foster City, CA 94404

Cost: FREE

Registration: Not required – just show up.

Enjoy friendly games, win prizes, and connect with others in the community.

This is the last Senior Bingo event of 2026, so if you’ve been thinking about going, this is the time. Bring a friend and enjoy an hour of relaxed fun.

Questions? Call Foster City Parks & Recreation at (650) 286-2500.