💻 Foster City IT Hiring: Multiple Senior Cloud & Platform Roles

Foster City’s tech scene is busy right now, with several senior IT roles open for people who like complex systems and hands-on problem solving. If you’ve got deep experience in cloud, SharePoint, or VMS tools, this is a strong moment to look.

Employer: EROS Technologies Inc

EROS Technologies Inc Location: Foster City, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior AWS and platform engineering role for someone with 15+ years overall experience and 8+ years in Cloud/AWS architecture and DevOps. You’ll lead a cloud engineering team, design and run EKS/ECS container platforms, build Terraform/Ansible/CloudFormation IaC, and apply AWS Well-Architected best practices across security, cost, and performance.

Employer: Continental Technology Solutions, Inc

Location: Foster City, CA (Onsite)

Type: Full-time (FTE)

Salary: Not listed

Deep SharePoint Online + SharePoint 2013 support role for someone with 10–20 years of experience and strong Power Apps / Power Automate skills. You’ll handle L3 production issues, root cause analysis, Microsoft 365 integrations, and CI/CD-related work, with a focus on complex enterprise environments (life sciences domain experience is a plus).

Employer: Software Technology Inc.

Location: Foster City, CA

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on Beeline Enterprise expert role owning configuration and daily health of a large contingent workforce program. You’ll fix live production issues, tune rates, pay rules, compliance, manage onboarding/offboarding workflows, and build reports and dashboards for CWP, Finance, and Legal—ideal if you have 5+ years deep Beeline configuration in high-volume programs.

If one of these sounds close to your background, click through, skim the full details, and send your resume while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.