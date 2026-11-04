💻 Multiple High-Paying IT Roles in Foster City, CA

Foster City’s tech scene is buzzing right now, with roles ranging from hands-on SharePoint support to AI leadership and strategy analytics.

Here are several solid IT openings worth a look:

Employer: Cellanome

Cellanome Location: Foster City, CA (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $288,000 – $330,000/year (base)

Lead AI/ML for a well-funded biotech start-up tackling big problems in biology. You’ll own the AI strategy, build and mentor a team, and stay hands-on with deep learning for imaging and single-cell data, working closely with R&D and software engineering.

Employer: Tech Observer

Tech Observer Location: Foster City, CA (Onsite)

Type: Contract / Full-time hours

Salary: Not listed

Senior L3 role for someone with 7+ years in SharePoint Online/2013 plus Power Apps and Power Automate. You’ll own complex production issues end to end, improve stability and performance, and work across teams to harden security and reliability.

Employer: Goken America

Location: Foster City, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60 – $68/hour (California range, base pay)

Great fit if you like data-heavy strategy work in automotive and mobility. You’ll build planning and financial models, support annual and quarterly strategy cycles, and create executive-ready decks and dashboards for senior leaders.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and apply or save them today so you don’t lose track.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.