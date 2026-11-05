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An Open Letter to the Kentucky Democratic Party
By Guest Author,4 days ago
Despite a blue wave nationwide, Kentucky did not participate. Certainly the state party may congratulate itself for the US congressional district 6 win in a university/urban district. Perhaps that win allows the party to feel justified in putting money and organizational talent only where it can win. That certainly was not in Daviess County, Kentucky, where the county party and a coalition of determined women mounted a strong ground game and were thoroughly outspent. The candidates were disappointed that their efforts were largely ignored by state party, a sting that lasts.