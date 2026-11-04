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Blue wave changes Kentucky’s political landscape, raises questions
By Al Cross,3 days ago
Tuesday’s blue tsunami that gave Kentucky one more Democratic congressman, two more Democratic state senators and eight more Democratic state House members raises at least two questions: Would Gov. Andy Beshear have won the race for U.S. senator, and does the Democratic surge give that party more hope of electing a Democrat to succeed him next year?