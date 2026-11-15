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Key Points: Giannis Antetokounmpo Scores 34, Klay Thompson Drops 26 as Heat Roll Past Pistons 137-117 for Fourth Straight Win
By Rob Parks,5 days ago
The Miami HEAT took care of business at home Saturday night at Kaseya Center. The HEAT defeated the Detroit Pistons 137-117 to improve to 7-6 overall and move over .500 for the first time this season. Miami has now won four straight games. They have also won seven of their last nine games. The Pistons […]