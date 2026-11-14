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Key Points: Franz Wagner Scores 35, Magic Defeat Bucks 107-99 for First Home Win of Season
By Rob Parks,12 days ago
The Orlando Magic finally got their first home victory of the season Friday night at the Kia Center. Franz Wagner nearly posted his first career triple-double. He scored 35 points and dished out 12 assists to lead Orlando past the Milwaukee Bucks 107-99 in NBA Cup group play. Wagner finished with nine rebounds, one shy […]