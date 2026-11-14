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Key Points: Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo Score 37 Apiece, Heat Top Cavaliers 133-121 in NBA Cup Group Play
By Rob Parks,12 days ago
The Miami Heat defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 133-121 at the Kaseya Center in an NBA Cup game. Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points apiece, becoming just the second Heat duo in franchise history to post matching 37-point nights (joining LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, who did it in 2013). Miami has now won […]