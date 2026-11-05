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Key Points: Klay Thompson Hits Game-Winning Three, Bam Adebayo Drops 35 as Heat Rally Past Clippers in OT
By Rob Parks,3 days ago
The Miami HEAT refused to fold down the stretch. Down 20 in the second quarter and still trailing by 10 with under five minutes left in the fourth, they clawed their way back and stole a 117-116 overtime win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night at Intuit Dome. Klay Thompson delivered the dagger […]