Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Fortune

    Heroes of the high-rate economy? Bank of America praises consumers for propping up 2024

    By Eleanor Pringle,

    2 days ago

    You could argue the economic heroes of 2024 were the Federal Reserve , mega-cap stocks , and big banks. But ultimately, it was American consumers who kept the economy steady.

    Throughout the year, analysts anticipated consumers would reach a breaking point —where inflation and high Fed rates would stifle spending.

    While that would have helped contain inflation, it could have also triggered job losses and slowed growth.

    To the surprise of industry leaders like Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan and JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon , consumers proved resilient.

    Indeed, not only has the public weathered the storm and seemingly made it out the other side, but Bank of America now believes a positive outlook can be relied upon through the end of the year and into 2025.

    Avoiding a ‘point of pain’

    Once thought impossible, analysts are now optimistic the economy has stabilized without a hard landing.

    Bank of America economist Stephen Juneau recently expressed a “constructive” view, expecting the Fed to gradually reduce rates over the next five quarters, reaching 3% by late 2025.

    This stabilization should support real wage growth and consumer spending, a significant shift from earlier forecasts of potential “pain” points for households.

    “Consumers have largely managed higher rates,” Juneau noted, even if some expenses, like mortgages and debt service, are more costly.

    Limited mobility in the housing market has also curbed spending on furniture and renovations, as homeowners avoid higher mortgage rates.

    Juneau cautioned this could change as lower Fed rates “unfreeze” the market, allowing more consumers to move and make associated purchases.

    Strong holiday spending ahead

    Businesses are looking forward to their busiest quarter.

    Bank of America data shows millennials and Gen Z expect to spend $4,000 and $3,300, respectively, this holiday season.

    Older generations plan to spend less, with Boomers budgeting $800 and Gen X $1,200.

    Across the board, spending is expected to rise 7% over 2023.

    Despite higher spending, 68% of millennials and Gen Z respondents anticipate feeling financial strain and plan to seek discounts.

    “Holiday shopping is getting earlier,” said Mary Hines Droesch, BofA’s head of consumer banking, with 49% planning to start by Black Friday.

    She added that the fact that consumers are planning on spending more than last year "really [demonstrates] the health of the consumer as they look out to the holiday season."

    Looking to 2025

    Heading into 2025, Juneau said Fed rate cuts will keep consumers engaged.

    Lower rates could spur housing market turnover, he explained: “When consumers move, there’s associated spending. New homeowners tend to buy durable goods, like appliances.”

    The slowdown in housing has already affected DIY demand.

    Lowe’s reported a 5.1% decline in comparable sales in the second quarter, while Home Depot revised its annual sales forecast downward.

    “All told, we have reasons to be constructive on the consumer,” said Juneau. “With inflation down, purchasing power up, and Fed cuts expected, we remain optimistic for consumers in the near- and medium-term.”

    This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

    Related Search

    Bank of AmericaEconomic stabilityFederal Reserve policiesBank of America forecastConsumer spendingHousing market trends

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Trump tells Joe Rogan he supports getting rid of income taxes and instead relying on tariffs—‘Yeah, sure, but why not?’
    Fortune2 days ago
    Walmart employee looked for her daughter for hours before finding her ‘charred remains’ in the store’s walk-in bakery oven
    Fortune4 days ago
    Red Lobster is on a hiring spree to replace its C-suite in the aftermath of the endless shrimp debacle
    Fortune3 days ago
    Trump’s crypto project plans to launch its own U.S.-dollar-backed stablecoin: Report
    Fortune20 hours ago
    Daylight saving time is ending. 4 ways to keep the time change from wreaking havoc on your sleep
    Fortune1 day ago
    France says it has the ‘courage’ to cure its €15 billion absenteeism crisis, by delaying sick payments and cutting public sector benefits
    Fortune11 hours ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Gen Z workers are less trusting than past generations, says one CEO: ‘They aren’t afraid to push back’
    Fortune4 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Laid off Big Lots employees are invited to visit job center for help
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune11 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza18 days ago
    Alphabet shares rise before earnings and Japan shares jump after ruling party election setback
    Fortune1 day ago
    ‘Americans just work harder’ than Europeans, says CEO of Norway’s $1.6 trillion oil fund, because they have a higher ‘general level of ambition’
    Fortune3 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post22 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Polls and prediction markets are signaling a Republican sweep in the election
    Fortune1 day ago
    UPS Store president shares 4 lessons she learned from surviving a ‘widowmaker’ heart attack
    Fortune2 days ago
    Coast Guard Sector San Diego Suspends Capt. James Spitler and Command Master Chief Michael Dioquino
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily2 hours ago
    EV charging stations could become America’s next ‘third place’ as they partner with grocers and coffee shops
    Fortune4 days ago
    There’s an accountant shortage. KPMG says the ‘150-hour rule’ needs to go
    Fortune1 day ago
    Consumer alert issued regarding new limits on rent hikes
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Kamala Harris Proposes Historic Medicare at Home Benefit to Support Caregivers and Seniors
    Palm Springs Tribune20 days ago
    Bosses are engaging in ‘subtle sabotage’ and giving their employees ‘office housework’. Here’s how to spot workplace gaslighting
    Fortune4 days ago
    The owner of Versace and Jimmy Choo just lost half its value in 24 hours—and Wall Street ended its six-week winning streak
    Fortune3 days ago
    Elon Musk just announced the death of driving
    Fortune4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy