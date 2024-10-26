Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Fortune

    9.5% of CEOs are ‘Supercommuters.’ But they tend to underperform—especially if they own a boat or live near a golf course

    By Geoff Colvin,

    2 days ago

    As more companies demand that hapless employees return to the office five days a week—think of Amazon and Dell recently­—a starkly different trend has gone unnoticed: The number of CEOs who live hundreds of miles from headquarters, typically flying to the office for a few days a week, has been increasing for years.

    Recent comprehensive research finds that the arrangement generally doesn’t work well. Long-distance CEOs underperform on average. The research also confirms suspicions that many workers may have harbored about fly-in CEOs. For example: If they own a boat, they tend to underperform even worse. And if they live within ten miles of a really nice golf course? Don’t even ask.

    A high-profile example of the super-commuter CEO—for whom it’s far too early to assess performance—is Brian Niccol, who in September left Chipotle to become Starbucks’ new chief. A Starbucks jet shuttles him between home in Newport Beach, California, and headquarters in Seattle, a distance of about 1,000 miles each way. He isn’t required to be in Seattle for any specific number of days per week.

    Long-distance CEOs apparently increased during the pandemic, but they have been multiplying since long before. They more than doubled as a percentage of all public company CEOs, from 4% to 9.5%, between 2000 and 2019. So say Ran Duchin, a professor at Boston College, and Denis Sosyura, a professor at Arizona State University, in a deep study of the phenomenon. In total, 18% of public companies had a long-distance CEO for some part of that period—a total of 929 long-distance CEOs whom the researchers identified and studied.

    The research is valuable because it examines how CEOs perform in that arrangement, and the answer is clear: On average, poorly. As soon as they take over as a long-distance chief, “there is a rapid and persistent decline in firm performance,” the researchers find. Return on assets drops, as does the company’s value. It isn’t because those CEOs are generally inept; some of them ran the same company while living near HQ and at another time as a remote boss, and they performed much better when they were nearby. Nor did evidence suggest the company was in trouble before the long-distance CEO took over. The problem seems to be the long-distance factor, and the longer the distance, the weaker the company’s performance under the fly-in CEO.

    So why do boards of directors hire a CEO who lives far away and intends to stay there? The answer is ironic and kind of sad. The researchers find that long-distance CEOs are more likely than the local talent to have graduated from an Ivy League school and to have a graduate degree; they have more CEO experience, more external board seats, and a bigger network. If such a candidate insists on a superlong commute, the directors apparently feel the only way they can snag this fantastic leader is by agreeing. Yet on average, it’s all for naught.

    Exactly why the super-commuters underperform isn’t clear, but for many of them concentrating on business may be tough. That’s because on average, home is especially alluring, and the company’s locale is especially not. For example, the researchers find, a company’s decline in operating performance almost doubles “for long-distance CEOs who own recreational boats.” It’s even worse for CEOs “who maintain their primary residence in a beach home.” (Fun fact: 15% of long-distance CEOs live within 440 yards of a beach.) Other irresistible time sinks may be far from any ocean. Notably, the decline in firm performance is “significantly stronger” for CEOs who live within 10 miles of one of Golf Digest ’s Top 200 Courses.

    Contrast those idyllic settings with the locations of many companies that recruit long-distance CEOs. The researchers reported at a recent Stanford University conference that “states with the highest fraction of long-distance CEOs in their firms are landlocked, rural, and cold” (Iowa, Kansas, North Dakota, Vermont, and Wyoming).

    Signing up a long-distance CEO is often a promising achievement for a company, so it’s especially bitter that on average, the relationship ends badly. Fly-in CEOs’ tenures average 1.85 years shorter than CEO tenures broadly, and the CEOs are more likely to be terminated—fired or allowed to resign under pressure from the board. Leaving is often the most value-enhancing thing a long-distance CEO does. The stock jumps 2.5% on average when the company announces the departure.

    It's worth repeating that all the insights drawn from the data are based on averages and probabilities. No one should infer that all long-distance CEOs are underperformers who will have to be fired because they loved warm sand and cool drinks under tiki torches. But boards that want to hire a CEO who refuses to live anywhere near company headquarters should remember they’ll be betting against the odds.

    This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

    Related Search

    Ceo lifestyleCorporate performanceRemote work challengesWork-Life balanceBrian NiccolRan Duchin

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    World’s richest man Elon Musk says people should relax about the costs and just have kids: ‘It’ll work out’
    Fortune5 days ago
    Trump tax plan would see Social Security benefits cut by one-third, watchdog says
    Fortune6 days ago
    Bill Gates quietly donated $50 million to back Kamala Harris—and it comes as Trump appears to be catching up in polls
    Fortune5 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 hours ago
    Walmart employee looked for her daughter for hours before finding her ‘charred remains’ in the store’s walk-in bakery oven
    Fortune2 days ago
    Donald Trump is eking ahead in the polls as the ‘excitement’s over’ for Kamala Harris
    Fortune5 days ago
    CVS needs ‘realistic targets’ it can exceed says analyst after CEO dismissal
    Fortune7 days ago
    Trump tells Joe Rogan he supports getting rid of income taxes and instead relying on tariffs—’Yeah, sure, but why not?’
    Fortune1 day ago
    The company that owns TikTok just fired an intern who ‘maliciously interfered’ with its AI—and caused $10 million in damages
    Fortune6 days ago
    Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King say their 48-year friendship fueled their career success
    Fortune5 days ago
    Meta is reviving facial recognition for Facebook and Instagram three years after it shut down the tool—this time, to fight back against scammers
    Fortune5 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
    Eminem, vocal Trump critic, endorses Kamala Harris at Detroit rally alongside Obama–rapper stresses importance of political freedom
    Fortune5 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Donald Trump’s policies would drain Social Security’s finances faster, report finds
    Fortune6 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast1 day ago
    Exclusive: Gili Raanan’s Cyberstarts raises $60 million for fourth seed fund
    Fortune7 days ago
    Polymarket tilts toward a Donald Trump victory in the election—but how accurate is it?
    Fortune5 days ago
    The S&P 500’s decade of eye-popping returns is over, and a new era of low returns is on the horizon, Goldman analysts say
    Fortune6 days ago
    Polls and prediction markets are signaling a Republican sweep in the election
    Fortune17 hours ago
    How to quiet the noise in your head, and feel happier at work and in life
    Fortune6 days ago
    CEO of Amazon-owned Ring says ignoring fear got her to corner office: ‘Successful people just drown out all the noise’
    Fortune7 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 days ago
    Gen Z workers are less trusting than past generations, says one CEO: ‘They aren’t afraid to push back’
    Fortune2 days ago
    I’m a notoriously bad sleeper, but these $50 earplugs gave me the best sleep of my life
    Fortune6 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy