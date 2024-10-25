Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Fortune

    Europe’s ‘mindset’ problem

    By Peter Vanham,

    2 days ago

    Good morning, Peter Vanham here in London.

    “Stable yet underwhelming”. It was the expression used this week by the International Monetary Fund to describe its global economic outlook for 2025 , with global growth expected to remain at 3.2 percent, and European growth hovering around 1 percent.

    But at our Fortune CEO Forum , which we convened this week in London, “stable yet underwhelming” was perhaps also the best way to describe the mood among participants. The event included 40 leaders from European companies such as Nestle , Roche, Adecco, and Accenture .

    We organized the Forum under the Chatham House rule, to allow for a frank exchange among participants on some of the most pressing issues facing Europe-focused companies. And that led to conversations we otherwise rarely hear from Fortune 500 leaders.

    On AI and innovation, for example, most participants acknowledged that Europe would likely never catch up with U.S. and its well-funded startups like OpenAI when it comes to the creation of dominant large-language models and other AI architecture. The fragmentation and risk-adversity of available capital was seen as one barrier; the “overregulation” of AI and other technologies by the EU as another.

    Only when the bulk of AI’s impact moves into applications half a decade down the line, would European companies be able to compete again, predicted one participant.

    Yet participants also expressed that those classic barriers – regulation and lack of capital – were only part of the picture of Europe’s declining competitiveness. Fundamentally, many admitted, Europeans have a “mindset” problem, where their own ambitions simply don’t reach further than national or European scale, at most.

    Yet it wasn’t all doom and gloom. Some participants saw a bright future in European companies' lasting ability to "premiumize" their products.

    Two luxury companies – LVMH and Hermes – are among the top 5 of European companies by market cap . In an arena of declining competitiveness, the ability of European companies to grow and increase margins in product categories as disparate as wine or watches was seen as an example to follow.

    And, as also became clear from the discussion in the room, European executives remain more committed than their US counterparts to embracing the green transition. It is one area where participants saw potential synergies between the EU’s more stringent regulation, and the general orientation of companies to decarbonize, and offer more sustainable and circular solutions.

    More news below.

    Peter Vanham
    peter.vanham@fortune.com

    This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

    Related Search

    European economic outlookEuropean competitivenessEu regulationAi innovationGlobal growthPeter Vanham

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    American Airlines is testing a new system to humiliate ‘gate lice,’ the people who try to board planes before their seating group is called
    Fortune2 days ago
    Walmart employee looked for her daughter for hours before finding her ‘charred remains’ in the store’s walk-in bakery oven
    Fortune1 day ago
    Trump tax plan would see Social Security benefits cut by one-third, watchdog says
    Fortune5 days ago
    Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King say their 48-year friendship fueled their career success
    Fortune4 days ago
    ‘Americans just work harder’ than Europeans, says CEO of Norway’s $1.6 trillion oil fund, because they have a higher ‘general level of ambition’
    Fortune1 day ago
    Why, in the name of snack food, did Goldfish crackers change its name to Chilean Sea Bass?
    Fortune2 days ago
    World’s richest man Elon Musk says people should relax about the costs and just have kids: ‘It’ll work out’
    Fortune4 days ago
    CVS needs ‘realistic targets’ it can exceed says analyst after CEO dismissal
    Fortune5 days ago
    Latest listeria recall yanks frozen waffles from store shelves
    Fortune4 days ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Donald Trump’s policies would drain Social Security’s finances faster, report finds
    Fortune5 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    Bill Gates quietly donated $50 million to back Kamala Harris—and it comes as Trump appears to be catching up in polls
    Fortune4 days ago
    New Zealand airport puts time limits on hugs
    Fortune5 days ago
    Gen Z workers are less trusting than past generations, says one CEO: ‘They aren’t afraid to push back’
    Fortune1 day ago
    Donald Trump’s flip-flopping on early voting isn’t the only reason Republicans are flocking to the polls, election expert says
    Fortune3 days ago
    Donald Trump is eking ahead in the polls as the ‘excitement’s over’ for Kamala Harris
    Fortune4 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria12 hours ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA11 hours ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post10 days ago
    The company that owns TikTok just fired an intern who ‘maliciously interfered’ with its AI—and caused $10 million in damages
    Fortune5 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 65 Months for COVID-19 Loan Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Meta is reviving facial recognition for Facebook and Instagram three years after it shut down the tool—this time, to fight back against scammers
    Fortune4 days ago
    Recent hurricanes are distorting the U.S. economy’s underlying trend
    Fortune5 days ago
    The S&P 500’s decade of eye-popping returns is over, and a new era of low returns is on the horizon, Goldman analysts say
    Fortune5 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Bad news, trade-loving Gen Z: Electricians and construction workers are among the unhappiest at work
    Fortune5 days ago
    Beets are an underrated superfood with 4 surprising health benefits
    Fortune20 hours ago
    NHTSA investigating Tesla full self-driving
    Fortune6 days ago
    Eminem, vocal Trump critic, endorses Kamala Harris at Detroit rally alongside Obama–rapper stresses importance of political freedom
    Fortune4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy