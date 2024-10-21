Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Fortune

    Gen Z is splurging on $325 AmEx Gold cards to snap up redeemable restaurant credits

    By Jane Thier,

    2 days ago

    Young people are desperate to claw their way into the most hard-to-get restaurants—and probably post about it afterward.

    That’s good news for American Express , whose gold card, which includes a partnership with reservation platform Resy, is soaring in popularity among its youngest cardholders.

    AmEx’s third-quarter report , published Friday, said that in the last three months, fully four in five of customers to open a gold card account were either millennials or Gen Zers.

    Not only that: the gold card—which, unlike its other offerings, comes replete with the Resy perks—had 30% higher uptake than the AmEx platinum, widely considered its best card.

    AmEx bought Resy five years ago, and earlier this year bought Tock, a luxury reservation platform originally owned by Squarespace. Both apps are part of AmEx’s strategy of building out dining perks for cardholders—which prove to be enduringly popular.

    The cherry on top

    On Resy, AmEx cardholders can nab exclusive reservations (held for only AmEx platinum holders), be the first one notified if a table at a hot new bistro opens up, get early access to “special experiences” like chef dinners and cooking classes, and receive a “VIP Diner Badge” that lets restaurants know you’re a “valued guest.” Perhaps the Gold card represents a stepping stone for young people hoping to one day snag the perks available to platinum holders, with a $100 annual Resy credit and $120 in annual dining credits at Grubhub , The Cheesecake Factory , Goldbelly, Wine.com, and Five Guys.

    To boot, the Resy perk is proving popular with its youngest customers: “The new benefits and capabilities we have added in popular categories like dining are fueling our growth with millennial and Gen Z consumers, who represent 80 percent of the new accounts acquired on the U.S. Consumer Gold Card, and remain our fastest growing consumer cohort overall in the U.S.,” AmEx CEO Stephen Squeri wrote in the earnings report.

    Squeri added that the early popularity of the new gold card “reinforces my confidence that we’re investing in the right areas to enhance our value propositions and meet the financial and lifestyle needs of our customers.”

    Plus, despite receiving repeated flack for being fickle customers , AmEx’s youngest consumers are actually their most loyal: Gen Z and millennial consumers comprise one-third of all AmEx customer spending, and their transaction rate was up 12% this quarter, compared with Gen X’s, which only grew 6%, and that of baby boomers, which remained flat.

    Shiny and new

    The gold card got a refresh earlier this summer—its first since 2018. As of July, the annual fee for the gold card was raised 30%, from $250 to $325. Clearly, that $75 jump wasn’t enough to dissuade even the famously spendthrifty younger consumers.

    The gold card also has a new dining cap, meaning that cardholders can only earn four points per dollar on restaurants up to $50,000; after that, it drops to only one point per dollar. Also new to the card are up to $84 in credits for Dunkin’.

    Millennials and Gen Zers pay for restaurant meals with their AmEx card twice as much as other generations do, Squeri said on the earnings call last week.

    “We know that millennials and Gen Zs are especially interested in dining. In fact, these younger card members transact almost two times more on dining and make up a higher percentage of users on our Resy restaurant booking platform than other generations in our card member base.” Squeri said.

    “With that in mind, we enhance the already rich dining benefits that come with Gold Card membership, and as we've done with other refreshes, the value of the additional benefits is greater than the annual fee increase.”

    And while it doesn’t taste as good as a $50 viral cheeseburger , new cardholders can also—in their application—request a white-gold- or rose-gold-colored card.

    Gen Z loves restaurants—restaurants don’t love them back

    In his final dispatch for the New York Times , its restaurant critic of a dozen years, Pete Wells, decried the impact of reservation apps like Resy—and its partnership with AmEx—on the dining experience. Namely: It has made it incalculably worse and markedly less human.

    “Online reservations are easier on the ego, because they free us from the humiliation of being told no. Mainly, though, we like their convenience, which in the United States is virtually an inalienable right,” Wells wrote.

    “We know that we might not be offered the same reservation times as somebody with a higher tier of American Express membership.”

    October 22, 2024: This story has been clarified to state that only AmEx platinum holders can access exclusive dinner reservations through the Global Dining Access program.

    This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Bill Gates quietly donated $50 million to back Kamala Harris—and it comes as Trump appears to be catching up in polls
    Fortune18 hours ago
    World’s richest man Elon Musk says people should relax about the costs and just have kids: ‘It’ll work out’
    Fortune22 hours ago
    Trump tax plan would see Social Security benefits cut by one-third, watchdog says
    Fortune1 day ago
    Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King say their 48-year friendship fueled their career success
    Fortune20 hours ago
    CEO of Amazon-owned Ring says ignoring fear got her to corner office: ‘Successful people just drown out all the noise’
    Fortune2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    CVS needs ‘realistic targets’ it can exceed says analyst after CEO dismissal
    Fortune2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Meta is reviving facial recognition for Facebook and Instagram three years after it shut down the tool—this time, to fight back against scammers
    Fortune23 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Elon Musk’s $1 million petition giveaway can be sabotaged by Kamala Harris supporters, says Silicon Valley billionaire
    Fortune2 days ago
    NHTSA investigating Tesla full self-driving
    Fortune2 days ago
    New Zealand airport puts time limits on hugs
    Fortune2 days ago
    The relentless stock market rally could pull off another shocker
    Fortune3 days ago
    The college student who tracks private jets of Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, and Taylor Swift says his Meta Threads accounts were suspended
    Fortune1 day ago
    The S&P 500’s decade of eye-popping returns is over, and a new era of low returns is on the horizon, Goldman analysts say
    Fortune1 day ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Exclusive: Gili Raanan’s Cyberstarts raises $60 million for fourth seed fund
    Fortune2 days ago
    Hedge fund icon who predicted Black Monday crash warns that no matter who wins—Trump or Harris—inflation is coming: ‘We are going to be broke’
    Fortune4 hours ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    How to quiet the noise in your head, and feel happier at work and in life
    Fortune1 day ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena4 days ago
    Donald Trump’s policies would drain Social Security’s finances faster, report finds
    Fortune1 day ago
    Elon Musk’s xAI cofounder calls out cheating interviewee—and now employers are exposing the AI tools being abused by savvy job seekers
    Fortune9 hours ago
    Kalshi points to a Trump win. Its 28-year-old CEO says the betting market is more reliable than polling
    Fortune4 hours ago
    Eminem, vocal Trump critic, endorses Kamala Harris at Detroit rally alongside Obama–rapper stresses importance of political freedom
    Fortune15 hours ago
    The company that owns TikTok just fired an intern who ‘maliciously interfered’ with its AI—and caused $10 million in damages
    Fortune1 day ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune17 days ago
    Traditional leadership development for managers isn’t working anymore—here’s what CHROs should do instead
    Fortune2 days ago
    Former ALDI Executive Sentenced in $2.8M Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy