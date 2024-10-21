Open in App
    • Fortune

    NHTSA investigating Tesla full self-driving

    By Andrew Nusca,

    2 days ago

    Good morning. Should you speak politely to a chatbot?

    Half of Americans think so, according to a recent survey by Talker Research. (And a quarter of Americans think absolutely otherwise. Yowza.)

    My favorite stat among the findings? That 4 in 10 Americans believe that past behavior to AI agents will one day be taken into account.

    Scene: Saint Peter at the pearly gates. “Denied because you were a bit huffy with Siri when she couldn’t dig up the right phone number. To the bad place .” —Andrew Nusca

    P.S. A few longtime readers wrote in to lament our breezier format, saying they miss the longer analytical essays. To get your fix, please subscribe to Fortune ’s twice-weekly Eye on AI newsletter . I think you’ll like it.

    Want to send thoughts or suggestions to Data Sheet? Drop a line here .

    This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

