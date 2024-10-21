NHTSA investigating Tesla full self-driving

Good morning. Should you speak politely to a chatbot?

Half of Americans think so, according to a recent survey by Talker Research. (And a quarter of Americans think absolutely otherwise. Yowza.)

My favorite stat among the findings? That 4 in 10 Americans believe that past behavior to AI agents will one day be taken into account.

Scene: Saint Peter at the pearly gates. “Denied because you were a bit huffy with Siri when she couldn’t dig up the right phone number. To the bad place .” —Andrew Nusca

