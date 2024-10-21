Fortune
Europe’s tech lag is the ‘single biggest long-term challenge’ for EU security, top German diplomat warns
By Prarthana Prakash,2 days ago
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bill Gates donated $50 million to back Kamala Harris—And it comes as Trump appears to be catching up in polls
Fortune13 hours ago
World’s richest man Elon Musk says people should relax about the costs and just have kids: ‘It’ll work out’
Fortune18 hours ago
Fortune16 hours ago
Fortune22 hours ago
Uncovering Florida25 days ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
Fortune8 hours ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune16 days ago
Fortune17 hours ago
Meta is reviving facial recognition for Facebook and Instagram three years after it shut down the tool—this time, to fight back against scammers
Fortune19 hours ago
Eminem, vocal Trump critic, endorses Kamala Harris at Detroit rally alongside Obama–rapper stresses importance of political freedom
Fortune11 hours ago
CEO of Amazon-owned Ring says ignoring fear got her to corner office: ‘Successful people just drown out all the noise’
Fortune2 days ago
Fortune1 day ago
Fortune1 day ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
Fortune2 days ago
The Maine Monitor3 days ago
Fortune3 days ago
Elon Musk’s xAI cofounder calls out cheating interviewee—and now employers are outing the AI tools being abused by savvy job seekers
Fortune4 hours ago
Fortune1 day ago
The S&P 500’s decade of eye-popping returns is over, and a new era of low returns is on the horizon, Goldman analysts say
Fortune1 day ago
David Heitz13 days ago
How KIND’s founder went from mowing lawns to selling his company for $5 billion—and becoming the newest ‘Shark Tank’ judge
Fortune3 days ago
Fortune5 hours ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0