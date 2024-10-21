Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Fortune

    What went wrong at CVS

    By Diane Brady,

    2 days ago

    Good morning.

    Last year, when my son needed ankle surgery after a bad fall, I sent him to see Dr. John G. Kennedy, the director of the foot and ankle center at NYU Langone. Enrolled in Aetna through my previous employer, I reluctantly paid more than $20,000 upfront for the outpatient procedure, assuming I’d get most of it reimbursed, having maxed out on our annual out-of-pocket payments. Despite numerous appeals to Aetna, the hospital and the employer, I was stuck paying the entire bill. (The doctor had shaved $5,000 off the initial $25,500 cost after I said it was staggeringly high for this single mom.) My then-employer and NYU Langone both insisted the fault lay with Aetna, while the insurer gave various reasons in refusing to reimburse the doctor’s surgery cost. I vividly recall the frustration of the patient advocate at Aetna, who claimed it wasn’t always this tough to get paid.

    That experience was in the back of my mind when reading about the struggles at CVS Health , which owns Aetna, and the ouster of CEO Karen Lynch last week. For a closer look at what went wrong, check out this piece by my colleague Shawn Tully.

    CVS faced multiple challenges, including an activist shareholder demanding changes at the top. But the company has blamed much of the pain on soaring medical costs at Aetna that were not covered by the cost of premiums. It doesn’t help that Lynch’s predecessor Larry Menlo paid a hefty $68 billion, or 73% premium, to buy Aetna in a deal that closed six years ago.

    I’ve had a lot of respect for Aetna over the years. This is not the first time it’s needed a turnaround. I saw CEO Jack Rowe, a noted geriatrician, transform Aetna from an insurer with a bleeding bottom line and a bullying reputation into a profitable and physician-friendly innovator about two decades ago. Among other things, Rowe made a controversial move to start collecting racial and ethnic data from its members back in 2002, enabling the company to better understand and address racial disparities in healthcare. Aetna was also early in crafting disease-management programs and related services to help people comply with treatment plans.

    Aetna is just one of the challenges now facing the new CVS chief David Joyner. (Geoff Colvin points out that the arrival of Roger Farah as executive chairman could help, too, given his track record at Ralph Lauren and elsewhere.) I’m no longer a member of Aetna; having canceled a family trip in part because of the claims cost, I may avoid being one again. To succeed, CVS will have to boost more than its bottom line.

    More news below.

    Diane Brady
    diane.brady@fortune.com
    Follow on LinkedIn

    This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Bill Gates donated $50 million to back Kamala Harris—And it comes as Trump appears to be catching up in polls
    Fortune13 hours ago
    World’s richest man Elon Musk says people should relax about the costs and just have kids: ‘It’ll work out’
    Fortune18 hours ago
    Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King say their 48-year friendship fueled their career success
    Fortune16 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    CVS needs ‘realistic targets’ it can exceed says analyst after CEO dismissal
    Fortune2 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Con artist who used fake Coinbase sites to steal $20 million sentenced to prison
    Fortune1 day ago
    Trump tax plan would see Social Security benefits cut by one-third, watchdog says
    Fortune1 day ago
    NHTSA investigating Tesla full self-driving
    Fortune2 days ago
    Meta is reviving facial recognition for Facebook and Instagram three years after it shut down the tool—this time, to fight back against scammers
    Fortune19 hours ago
    Eminem, vocal Trump critic, endorses Kamala Harris at Detroit rally alongside Obama–rapper stresses importance of political freedom
    Fortune11 hours ago
    Latest listeria recall yanks frozen waffles from store shelves
    Fortune20 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    ‘You could at least kiss me’: Lawsuit reveals decades of employee texts sent to billionaire Marc Lasry in blackmail scheme
    Fortune17 hours ago
    The company that owns TikTok just fired an intern who ‘maliciously interfered’ with its AI—and caused $10 million in damages
    Fortune1 day ago
    The relentless stock market rally could pull off another shocker
    Fortune3 days ago
    Donald Trump is eking ahead in the polls as the ‘excitement’s over’ for Kamala Harris
    Fortune17 hours ago
    The S&P 500’s decade of eye-popping returns is over, and a new era of low returns is on the horizon, Goldman analysts say
    Fortune1 day ago
    New Zealand airport puts time limits on hugs
    Fortune1 day ago
    Exclusive: Gili Raanan’s Cyberstarts raises $60 million for fourth seed fund
    Fortune2 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    How to quiet the noise in your head, and feel happier at work and in life
    Fortune1 day ago
    Donald Trump’s policies would drain Social Security’s finances faster, report finds
    Fortune1 day ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Elon Musk’s xAI cofounder calls out cheating interviewee—and now employers are outing the AI tools being abused by savvy job seekers
    Fortune4 hours ago
    CEO of Amazon-owned Ring says ignoring fear got her to corner office: ‘Successful people just drown out all the noise’
    Fortune2 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy