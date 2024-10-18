Werther’s Candy introduces jeans with 30 pockets, which can hold one caramel each

You’ve heard of mom jeans. Now Werther’s Original is introducing a denim line that seems destined to become known as grandma jeans.

The candy maker has introduced a limited-edition pair of jeans, which are equipped with 30 tiny pockets, each designed to hold a single piece of the company’s hard candy caramel. These are definitely jeans where you’re going to want to check the pockets before you throw them in the wash.

As you might expect, this denim won’t be sold in stores. The company is hosting a sweepstakes to give away 200 pairs to fans. You’ll also get a bag of Werther’s caramels to fill the pockets. According to the company, “the total prize value is equivalent to a year’s worth of Werther’s Originals!” (We’re not sure if that speaks to the price of the jeans or the annual consumption level of the candy.)

The sweepstakes, which can be entered here , is open through Oct. 25 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Winners will be selected on Oct. 28. Entrants only have to provide contact and shipping information.

Werther’s isn’t the only company using jeans as a marketing tool. Earlier this month, Wrangler and Coors Beer teamed up to introduce beer-wash jeans , a pair of Wrangler jeans that were indeed washed in Coors (well, repurposed brewing resources from the beer). Want both? It’s technically possible, as that sweepstakes, which can be entered at beerwashjeans.com , runs through Oct. 21.

Meanwhile, Chipotle and Spirit Halloween have teamed up to offer a line of Chipotle-themed costumes , turning an internet joke into a real physical item. You can choose between going to your party (or trick-or-treating—we won’t judge) dressed as a Chipotle fork, napkin, water cup, burrito (sorry… Boorito) wrapper, or to-go bag.

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com