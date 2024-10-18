Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Fortune

    Work stress is seriously affecting employees’ mental health and fueling destructive behavior like insomnia and phone addiction

    By Emma Burleigh,

    2 days ago

    Good morning!

    Everyone knows that workers are stressed out . But a new study reveals just how much that tension is seeping into their personal lives, harming everything from their sleep and phone habits to physical health.

    Around 47% of employees say that work stress is hurting their mental well being , according to the recent State of Work-Life Wellness 2025 report from Wellhub, a corporate wellness platform. Overall, the vast majority of workers experience pressure during the workday, and many are carrying it home with them. With the exception of baby boomers, work stress is the most common cause of mental health decline for all other generations—around 54% of Gen Z, 49% of millennials, and 48% of Gen X say work is their top stressor.

    “It's very scary,” Lívia de Bastos Martini, CPO of Wellhub, tells Fortune. “The ability for this type of stress to multiply very fast is much higher than any others. Nothing’s more important from an HR executive standpoint.”

    Impacted mental wellness among workers goes on to create a domino effect of problems in their personal lives. Around 55% say their degraded mental state is getting in the way of a good night’s sleep , according to the report. Meanwhile, about 27% of staffers say poor mental health affects their relationships, 22% report it plays into excessive or mindless eating , 22% think it’s worsening their digital media addiction , 20% believe it’s led to poorer work performance, and 7% say it’s steered them into substance abuse.

    Bastos Martini says that many of these problems are reflective of employees coping with work stress by engaging in small pleasures—like endlessly scrolling through TikTok, or eating sugary and fatty foods to feel better.

    “If you are feeling your mental health isn’t so good, it’s ‘Oh, let me get a snack. That makes me feel good,’” she says. “If you're not feeling very well, sometimes you can't sleep, or you sleep too much.”

    Work stress and its subsequent mental health impact can trap workers in a vicious feedback loop of unhealthy decision making, which only hurts them more . CHROs are well aware by now of the importance of employee wellness, but there is a gap between what company leaders think they’re providing to their employees, and what those workers think about their own benefits. While 94% of CEOs believe they are doing enough to support mental well-being in the workplace, only 67% of workers agree, according to a different study released this year. A lack of awareness among workers about what benefits are actually available is likely contributing to the divide.

    Bastos Martini recommends three steps for companies to ensure that their wellness benefits are effective, and actively improving the mental and physical well-being of staffers. Perks need to be comprehensive enough to support a wide range of employees, workers need to be aware of their benefits, and people leaders and colleagues should energize their peers to take advantage of them.

    “Companies need to take action on this. Well-being is a virtuous cycle or a vicious cycle,” she says. “Otherwise, change doesn't happen.”

    Emma Burleigh
    emma.burleigh@fortune.com

    PS: Thank you to all of our dedicated readers for creating such a vibrant and engaged community. We’re getting ready to welcome a new writer next week, so please stay tuned!

    This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Meta reportedly fires staffer on $400k a year for spending $25 meal credits on toothpaste and tea
    Fortune3 days ago
    The exact multimillion dollar figure the American Dream now costs, according to research
    Fortune2 days ago
    Amazon boss has a brutal response to staffers who don’t like 5-day RTO mandate: Leave
    Fortune2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Gen Z teens feel crushing pressure to achieve. 6 ways parents can fight it, not fuel it
    Fortune1 day ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    7 in 10 office workers say they have a ‘work wife’ or ‘work husband’—here’s why experts warn they probably shouldn’t
    Fortune1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Werther’s Candy introduces jeans with 30 pockets, which can hold one caramel each
    Fortune2 days ago
    Culture change isn’t about flowery rhetoric—it can be turned into a simple assignment
    Fortune2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    Aldi’s Thanksgiving meal deal can feed 10 people for just $47
    Fortune4 days ago
    How to get a perfect GMAT score, from someone who did
    Fortune4 days ago
    5 Subtle Signs Your Cat Loves You More Than You Think
    Vision Pet Care19 days ago
    Managers are overwhelmed as they toil under bigger workloads and 50% say their well-being has deteriorated
    Fortune3 days ago
    Guild founder Rachel Romer had a stroke at 34. Her nurses inspired her company’s next phase
    Fortune5 days ago
    A herpes misdiagnosis sent Hollywood icon Halle Berry on a crusade for all women
    Fortune4 days ago
    China stocks move up on GDP growth surprise as US stocks flirt with record highs
    Fortune2 days ago
    How to prevent millions of invisible law-free AI agents casually wreaking economic havoc
    Fortune3 days ago
    Who will win the presidential election? The Trump trade offers a clue
    Fortune1 day ago
    Google’s search and ads chief is out
    Fortune2 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    The relentless stock market rally could pull off another shocker
    Fortune1 day ago
    Ketanji Brown Jackson says her historic rise to the Supreme Court is thanks to the timing of her birth
    Fortune4 days ago
    The world needs innovative antiviral drugs—but market incentives won’t align until it’s too late, Germany’s ‘head of challenges’ warns
    Fortune4 days ago
    The smartphone generation is not okay, and ‘parents are completely clueless,’ says documentarian Lauren Greenfield
    Fortune5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy