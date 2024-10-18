Google’s search and ads chief is out

Good morning. I was delighted to learn recently that Winamp , the free audio player of choice for a certain demographic ( cough ) of Windows users at the turn of the millennium, soldiers on to this day.

Apparently “tens of millions” of users still fire it up on a regular basis, according to its Belgian owner—hopefully still with skins that look like an aftermarket head unit from a ‘96 Mitsubishi Eclipse.

The name of Winamp’s owner, by the way? Llama Group. Which really whips…ah, nevermind . —Andrew Nusca

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com