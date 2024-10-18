Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Fortune

    There’s one ‘tremendous’ mistake people make while negotiating, top negotiator says

    By Jane Thier,

    2 days ago

    For most people, the thought of entering a tense negotiation is enough to create panic. Luckily, there are some straightforward rules anyone can benefit from.

    Victoria Husted Medvec, professor at Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management and CEO of negotiation firm Medvec & Associates, spoke opposite Pattie Sellers, a cofounder of the Most Powerful Women franchise, at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit in California this week about the biggest mistake people tend to make while negotiating—and how to avoid it.

    The best skill of the best negotiator, Medvec went on, is their ability to reduce the egocentric bias. The biggest misstep, she said, is a negotiator’s tendency to focus on himself or herself rather than the needs of the other side.

    “It leads to tremendous problems,” Medvec said. “When I have this focus on myself, not the other side, I don’t put the right issues on the table, because I don’t think about addressing their needs. I don’t think about differentiating myself to address their needs. I don’t set ambitious goals, because I’m thinking about what I need to have, not ‘What is the weakness of their alternatives?’”

    When a negotiator isn’t considering the needs of the other side first and foremost, they’re failing to create a good story, Medvec said. “When I don’t think about [the other side], I don’t think about the fact that if I give them options, they will feel like they’re in control. I don’t use the right strategy if I’m focused on myself.”

    If there’s one bottom-line takeaway, she told the audience, “one thing that will absolutely help to reduce fear is to reduce your egocentric bias: Focus on them, not yourself, and you will always excel in negotiation.”

    Kill them with options

    In any negotiation, Medvec said, it’s key to go in with (at least) three options on the table.

    These distinct options each offer similar value to the person you’re negotiating with. “And they’re three options that you’re relatively indifferent between, but that the other side will not be [indifferent], because it addresses their needs, their challenges, their short-term and long-term abilities,” Medvec explained.

    This array of options is key to success because it makes the other side think you’re “flexible and cooperative,” she said. “It's going to make them feel better. They’re going to be happy. They’re going to like you.”

    The strategy is called multiple equivalent simultaneous offers (or MESO) negotiation. The idea is creating enough optionality that both sides of the table can get a good amount of what they want in the deal—and also appreciate the flexibility of the person making the offer, leading to a lower likelihood of dragged-out decisions or hasty ultimatums.

    This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Meta reportedly fires staffer on $400k a year for spending $25 meal credits on toothpaste and tea
    Fortune3 days ago
    The exact multimillion dollar figure the American Dream now costs, according to research
    Fortune2 days ago
    Amazon boss has a brutal response to staffers who don’t like 5-day RTO mandate: Leave
    Fortune2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon6 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson15 days ago
    The Zodiac Women Who Don’t Need a Man: Unapologetically Fierce, Independent, and Thriving
    Emily Standley Allard15 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza27 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    98% of workers say breaks boost productivity, but most skip lunch due to workload
    Fortune3 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz15 days ago
    Jerome Powell has accidentally jammed the property market—especially for the ultrarich
    Fortune2 days ago
    The relentless stock market rally could pull off another shocker
    Fortune22 hours ago
    Who will win the presidential election? The Trump trade offers a clue
    Fortune18 hours ago
    Ketanji Brown Jackson says her historic rise to the Supreme Court is thanks to the timing of her birth
    Fortune4 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Google’s search and ads chief is out
    Fortune2 days ago
    TSMC says it will take ‘prompt action to ensure compliance’ after reported U.S. probe into possible work with Huawei
    Fortune2 days ago
    Aldi’s Thanksgiving meal deal can feed 10 people for just $47
    Fortune4 days ago
    Werther’s Candy introduces jeans with 30 pockets, which can hold one caramel each
    Fortune2 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria29 days ago
    How to get a perfect GMAT score, from someone who did
    Fortune3 days ago
    Japan shares fall on weak chip market outlook while LVMH sales drop drags Europe down
    Fortune4 days ago
    China stocks move up on GDP growth surprise as US stocks flirt with record highs
    Fortune2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy